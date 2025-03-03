Trends Shaping the $451 Billion Automotive Finance Market, 2030 - Government Regulations Creating the Need for Autonomous Cars with Highly Advanced Technologies Worldwide

Dublin, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Finance Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automotive finance market size is expected to reach USD 451.71 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.4% from 2025 to 2030. Growing global demand for autonomous cars is expected to drive the market growth. Increasing government regulations on rising road safety are creating the need for autonomous cars with highly advanced technologies worldwide.







Automotive Finance Market Report Highlights

The banks segment led the market and accounted for 57.5% share of the global revenue in 2024. The banks segment growth can be attributed to the fast-processing features with the necessity for least documentation, in addition to the high-reliability features.

The direct segment dominated the market and accounted for significant share of the global revenue in 2024. Consumers are focusing on determining the financing source, which effectively meets their requirements.

The loan segment led the market in 2024. Loans have been a standard process of purchasing an automobile by most of the global population. As the credit environment started to advance, leasing and finance companies had extra funding sources to make accessible to consumers.

The passenger vehicles segment led the market in 2024. The segment growth can be attributed to the increasing need of mobility due to increased distances between work, home, education, leisure, and shopping facilities.

The Europe automotive finance market dominated and accounted for a 39.3% share of the global revenue in 2024. The regional market growth can be attributed to the presence of a large number of automotive finance service providers in the region.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 130 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $295.13 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $451.71 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Automotive Finance Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.3. Industry Challenge

3.3. Automotive Finance Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.4. Pain Point Analysis



Chapter 4. Automotive Finance Market: Provider Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Automotive Finance Market: Provider Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030 (USD Million)

4.3. Banks

4.4. OEMs

4.5. Other Financial Institutions

Chapter 5. Automotive Finance Market: Finance Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Automotive Finance Market: Finance Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030 (USD Million)

5.3. Direct

5.4. Indirect

Chapter 6. Automotive Finance Market: Purpose Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. Automotive Finance Market: Purpose Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030 (USD Million)

6.3. Loan

6.4. Leasing

6.5. Others

Chapter 7. Automotive Finance Market: Vehicle Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Segment Dashboard

7.2. Automotive Finance Market: Vehicle Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030 (USD Million)

7.3. Commercial Vehicles

7.4. Passenger Vehicles

Chapter 8. Automotive Finance Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Automotive Finance Market Share, by Region, 2024 & 2030, USD Million

8.2. North America

8.3. Europe

8.4. Asia-Pacific

8.5. Latin America

8.6. Middle East and Africa

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Company Categorization

9.2. Company Market Positioning

9.3. Company Heat Map Analysis

9.4. Company Profiles/Listing

9.4.1. Ally Financial

9.4.2. Bank of America

9.4.3. Capital One

9.4.4. Chase Auto Finance

9.4.5. Daimler Financial Services

9.4.6. Ford Motor Credit Company

9.4.7. GM Financial Inc.

9.4.8. Toyota Financial Services

9.4.9. Hitachi Capital

9.4.10. Volkswagen Financial Services

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ahs3he

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment