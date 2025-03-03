Trends Shaping the $451 Billion Automotive Finance Market, 2030 - Government Regulations Creating the Need for Autonomous Cars with Highly Advanced Technologies Worldwide

Analyze the Profiles of Ally Financial, Bank of America, Capital One, Chase Auto Finance, Daimler Financial Services, Ford Motor Credit Company, GM Financial, Toyota Financial Services, Hitachi Capital, and Volkswagen Financial Services

The global automotive finance market size is expected to reach USD 451.71 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.4% from 2025 to 2030.

The global automotive finance market size is expected to reach USD 451.71 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.4% from 2025 to 2030. Growing global demand for autonomous cars is expected to drive the market growth. Increasing government regulations on rising road safety are creating the need for autonomous cars with highly advanced technologies worldwide.



Automotive Finance Market Report Highlights

  • The banks segment led the market and accounted for 57.5% share of the global revenue in 2024. The banks segment growth can be attributed to the fast-processing features with the necessity for least documentation, in addition to the high-reliability features.
  • The direct segment dominated the market and accounted for significant share of the global revenue in 2024. Consumers are focusing on determining the financing source, which effectively meets their requirements.
  • The loan segment led the market in 2024. Loans have been a standard process of purchasing an automobile by most of the global population. As the credit environment started to advance, leasing and finance companies had extra funding sources to make accessible to consumers.
  • The passenger vehicles segment led the market in 2024. The segment growth can be attributed to the increasing need of mobility due to increased distances between work, home, education, leisure, and shopping facilities.
  • The Europe automotive finance market dominated and accounted for a 39.3% share of the global revenue in 2024. The regional market growth can be attributed to the presence of a large number of automotive finance service providers in the region.

Key Attributes

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages130
Forecast Period2024-2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024$295.13 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$451.71 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate7.4%
Regions CoveredGlobal

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segment Outlook
2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Automotive Finance Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.2.3. Industry Challenge
3.3. Automotive Finance Market Analysis Tools
3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's
3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis
3.4. Pain Point Analysis

Chapter 4. Automotive Finance Market: Provider Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Segment Dashboard
4.2. Automotive Finance Market: Provider Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030 (USD Million)
4.3. Banks
4.4. OEMs
4.5. Other Financial Institutions

Chapter 5. Automotive Finance Market: Finance Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Segment Dashboard
5.2. Automotive Finance Market: Finance Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030 (USD Million)
5.3. Direct
5.4. Indirect

Chapter 6. Automotive Finance Market: Purpose Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Segment Dashboard
6.2. Automotive Finance Market: Purpose Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030 (USD Million)
6.3. Loan
6.4. Leasing
6.5. Others

Chapter 7. Automotive Finance Market: Vehicle Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. Segment Dashboard
7.2. Automotive Finance Market: Vehicle Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030 (USD Million)
7.3. Commercial Vehicles
7.4. Passenger Vehicles

Chapter 8. Automotive Finance Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
8.1. Automotive Finance Market Share, by Region, 2024 & 2030, USD Million
8.2. North America
8.3. Europe
8.4. Asia-Pacific
8.5. Latin America
8.6. Middle East and Africa

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape
9.1. Company Categorization
9.2. Company Market Positioning
9.3. Company Heat Map Analysis
9.4. Company Profiles/Listing
9.4.1. Ally Financial
9.4.2. Bank of America
9.4.3. Capital One
9.4.4. Chase Auto Finance
9.4.5. Daimler Financial Services
9.4.6. Ford Motor Credit Company
9.4.7. GM Financial Inc.
9.4.8. Toyota Financial Services
9.4.9. Hitachi Capital
9.4.10. Volkswagen Financial Services

