PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

03 March 2025

PayPoint plc (the "Company")

Notification of transaction by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibility (“PDMR”)

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameKaty Wilde

2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPDMR

b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NamePayPoint Plc
b)LEI5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary shares of 1/3 pence

ISIN: GB00B02QND93

b)Nature of the transactionVesting of conditional share awards under the Company’s Restricted Share Plan ("RSP").



c)Price(s) and volume(s)PriceVolume(s)
£6.4552,642

d)Aggregated information£17,054.12
e)Date of the transaction27 February 2025
f)Place of the transactionOutside of a trading venue

Enquiries:
        
PayPoint Plc           
Julia Herd, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary
+44 (0)7542031173

Steve O'Neill, Corporate Affairs and Marketing Director
+44 (0)7919488066

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

http://corporate.paypoint.com/