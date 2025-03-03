Harvia Plc: Managers' transactions - David Ahonen

HARVIA PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 3 MARCH 2025 AT 1.00 P.M. EET
Harvia Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: David Ahonen
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Harvia Oyj
LEI: 7437002ULTBOWQQOXL69
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 98432/4/10
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2025-02-27
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000306873
Nature of transaction: GIFT,DONATION OR INHERITANCE (MADE)
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 105 Unit price: 0 N/A
(2): Volume: 105 Unit price: 0 N/A
(3): Volume: 105 Unit price: 0 N/A
(4): Volume: 105 Unit price: 0 N/A
Aggregated transactions (4):
Volume: 420 Volume weighted average price: 0 N/A
Additional information:
Ari Vesterinen, CFO
tel. +358 40 5050 440
ari.vesterinen@harvia.com
Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia’s brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and the company’s comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna market of both private and professional customers.
Harvia’s revenue totaled EUR 175.2 million in 2024. Harvia Group employs approximately 700 professionals in Finland, United States, Germany, Romania, China and Hong Kong, Austria, Italy, Estonia, and Sweden. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.
Read more: https://harviagroup.com