Affimed to Present at the Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference 2025

MANNHEIM, Germany, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affimed N.V. (Nasdaq: AFMD) (“Affimed”, or the “Company”), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer, announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Shawn Leland, PharmD, RPh, will participate in a fireside chat at the Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference 2025 on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 at 2:20 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible on Affimed’s website at https://www.affimed.com/investors/webcasts-and-corporate-presentation/ . A replay of the call will be archived on Affimed’s website for 30 days after the call.

For more information on the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Affimed’s management, please contact your Leerink Partners representative or Alex Fudukidis via email at a.fudukidis@affimed.com or phone at +1 (917) 436-8102.

About Affimed N.V.

Affimed (Nasdaq: AFMD) is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer by actualizing the untapped potential of the innate immune system. The Company’s innate cell engagers (ICE®) enable a tumor-targeted approach to recognize and kill a range of hematologic and solid tumors. ICE® are generated on the Company’s proprietary ROCK® platform which predictably generates customized molecules that leverage the power of innate immune cells to destroy tumor cells. A number of ICE® molecules are in clinical development, being studied as mono- or combination therapy. Headquartered in Mannheim, Germany, Affimed is led by an experienced team of biotechnology and pharmaceutical leaders united by the bold vision to stop cancer from ever derailing patients’ lives. For more about the Company’s people, pipeline and partners, please visit: www.affimed.com .