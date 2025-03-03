Bridge Specialty Group completes the acquisition of NBS Insurance Agency, Inc., announces new brand name—introducing LocalEdge

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridge Specialty Group (“BSG”) today announced the completion of the previously announced acquisition of the insurance operations of NBS Insurance Agency, Inc. (operating as “Nationwide Brokerage Solutions” or “NBS”). The acquisition only includes NBS Insurance Agency, Inc. and no other Nationwide affiliated companies.

In conjunction with the close of this transaction, Bridge Specialty Group is pleased to announce that NBS is beginning a new chapter by introducing its new brand name, LocalEdge, ushering in a new chapter in excellence and custom solutions.

Ted Stuckey, president of LocalEdge, shared, “This change represents more than just a rebranding; it underscores our commitment to delivering unmatched service and customized solutions that our agents have come to expect. Under the LocalEdge banner, agents will continue to benefit from the same great team, specialization and resources they rely on, now enhanced as we join the Bridge Specialty Group team.”

“It is a very exciting time for our collective Bridge Specialty Group and LocalEdge team. This is only the start of our journey together, and we look forward to further introducing our new teammates to our culture and leveraging the added and enhanced specializations of LocalEdge alongside our existing capabilities,” stated Anurag Batta, chief operating officer for BSG.

The LocalEdge name will be implemented across communications, tools and resources in the coming weeks and months. Despite these changes, the team’s dedication to serving customers and helping them grow their businesses seamlessly remains steadfast.

About Bridge Specialty Group, LLC

Bridge Specialty Group is a leading global insurance wholesaler with access to over 230 admitted, excess and surplus lines and Lloyd’s markets that support our nearly $7 billion premium book. With more than 50 locations and 2,000+ teammates throughout the United States, United Kingdom, Europe and Asia, Bridge Specialty Group holds market recognition that enables us to connect retail partners with tailored insurance solutions through our specific practice groups including property, casualty, environmental, executive risk, farm & ranch, personal lines, public entity, transportation and workers’ compensation.

