Walmart Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2024: Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

Walmart Inc (Walmart) is a US-based omni-channel retailer. It sells groceries, consumables, health & wellness products, office products, apparel, fuel, and home furnishings, among others through grocery stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, department and discount stores, e-commerce portals and neighborhood markets.
Additionally, it offers financial services and other related products, including money orders, prepaid cards, wire transfers, check cashing and bill payments. Its operations comprise three reportable segments namely Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam's Club. Walmart U.S., the largest segment, is a mass merchandiser of consumer products in the US operating under the Walmart, Walmart Neighborhood Market, and walmart.com brands. Walmart International is the international business division that operates in 18 countries outside of the US. Sam's Club is a membership only warehouse club operating in 44 states in the US and in Puerto Rico it operates samsclub.com.
Key Topics Covered:
- Overview
- Digital Transformation Strategy
- Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs
- Technology Focus
- Technology Initiatives
- Investments
- Acquisitions
- Partnerships, Investments and Acquisitions Map
- ICT Budget and Contracts
- Key Executives
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- Zipline
- Wing
- FUN-GI
- Fox Robotics
- Symbotic
- Tortoise
- Focal Systems
- Meredith
- Malong Technologies
- Pactum
- VeChain
- DLT Labs
- Roblox
- Adobe
- Ibotta
- Udelv
- Inovalon
- Coupa
- AdaniConneX
- Ribbit Capital
- Fiserv
- PayNearMe
- Paymentus
- Interac
- Affirm
- Ninjacart
- DroneUp
- PhonePe
- ShadowFax
- Level Home
- EasyRewardz
- Cruise
- Flipkart
- Alert Innovation
- Volt Systems
- Memomi
- Zeekit
- Scapic
- Aspectiva
- Polymorph Labs
- Trafalgar
- OSLabs
- CareZone
