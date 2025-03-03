Walmart Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2024: Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

Dublin, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series: Walmart - 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides insights into the company's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, its technology initiatives, investments and acquisitions.

Walmart Inc (Walmart) is a US-based omni-channel retailer. It sells groceries, consumables, health & wellness products, office products, apparel, fuel, and home furnishings, among others through grocery stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, department and discount stores, e-commerce portals and neighborhood markets.

Additionally, it offers financial services and other related products, including money orders, prepaid cards, wire transfers, check cashing and bill payments. Its operations comprise three reportable segments namely Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam's Club. Walmart U.S., the largest segment, is a mass merchandiser of consumer products in the US operating under the Walmart, Walmart Neighborhood Market, and walmart.com brands. Walmart International is the international business division that operates in 18 countries outside of the US. Sam's Club is a membership only warehouse club operating in 44 states in the US and in Puerto Rico it operates samsclub.com.



The report provides information and insights into Walmart's tech activities, including:

Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs.

Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships, product launches, investments, and acquisitions.

Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits.

Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts.

Reasons to Buy

Gain insights into Walmart's tech operations.

Gain insights into its tech strategies and innovation initiatives.

Gain insights into its technology themes under focus.

Gain insights into various product launches, partnerships, investments, and acquisitions.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Digital Transformation Strategy

Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

Technology Focus

Technology Initiatives

Investments

Acquisitions

Partnerships, Investments and Acquisitions Map

ICT Budget and Contracts

Key Executives

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Zipline

Wing

FUN-GI

Fox Robotics

Symbotic

Tortoise

Focal Systems

Meredith

Malong Technologies

Pactum

Google

VeChain

DLT Labs

Roblox

Adobe

Ibotta

Udelv

Inovalon

Coupa

AdaniConneX

Ribbit Capital

Fiserv

PayNearMe

Paymentus

Interac

Affirm

Ninjacart

DroneUp

PhonePe

ShadowFax

Level Home

EasyRewardz

Cruise

Flipkart

Alert Innovation

Volt Systems

Memomi

Zeekit

Scapic

Aspectiva

Polymorph Labs

Trafalgar

OSLabs

CareZone

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s0kcbj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.