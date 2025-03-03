Tesla Digital Transformation Strategies Report 2024: Technology Focus & Initiatives, Investments, Acquisitions & Partnerships, Network Map, ICT Budget

Dublin, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series: Tesla Inc. 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides insights into company's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, and its technology initiatives.

Tesla Inc (Tesla) is an automotive and energy company. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and leases electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company produces and sells the Model Y, Model 3, Model X, Model S, Cybertruck, Tesla Semi and Tesla Roadster vehicles.

Tesla also installs and maintains energy systems and sells solar electricity; and offers end-to-end clean energy products, including generation, storage, and consumption. It markets and sells vehicles to consumers through a network of company owned stores and galleries. The company has manufacturing facilities in the US, Germany and China and has operations across Asia Pacific and Europe.



The report provides information and insights into Tesla's tech activities, including:

Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs.

Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships and product launches.

Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits.

Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Digital Transformation Strategy

Accelerators, Incubators, and Innovation Programs

Technology Focus

Technology Initiatives

Investments

Acquisitions

Partnership, Investments & Acquisition Network Map

ICT Budget

Key Executives

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Maxwell Technologies

Wiferion

Hibar System

DeepScale

Samsung

Baidu

Woven Planet

Re|Source

Panasonic

WayRay

