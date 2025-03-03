Saudi Aramco Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2024: Accelerators, Incubators, and Innovation Programs

Dublin, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series: Saudi Aramco 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides insights into company's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, and its technology initiatives.

Saudi Arabian Oil Co (Saudi Aramco) is a state-owned energy and chemical company. It carries out the exploration, production and processing of crude oil and natural gas, refining, fractionation of natural gas, production of petrochemicals, and distribution of petroleum products and natural gas. The company operates wholly-owned domestic refineries and has interests in joint venture refineries with international partners.

Saudi Aramco operates through a network of pipelines, bulk plants, air refueling sites, and terminals. The company also operates power plants and associated transmission and distribution facilities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company has subsidiaries and joint ventures across the Americas, Europe and other regions. Saudi Aramco is headquartered in Dhahran, Eastern Province, Saudi Arabia.



The report provides information and insights into Saudi Aramco's tech activities, including:

Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs.

Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships and product launches.

Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits.

Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Digital Transformation Strategy

Accelerators, Incubators, and Innovation Programs

Technology Focus

Technology Initiatives

Venture Arm

Investments

Acquisitions

Partnership, Investments & Acquisition Network Map

ICT Budget

Key Executives

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Google cloud

Cognite

SAP

Cura

Lamaa

Dragos

FogHorn

Pasqal

droppGroup

Seeq

