Long-Range Drone Market to Soar at 18.3% CAGR, Reaching USD 53,020 Million by 2035 | Fact.MR Report

Rockville, MD, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global long range drone market is estimated to reach a valuation of USD 9,876 million in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.3% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2035.

The global long-range drone market is currently experiencing a considerable increase, and it is attributable to the growing demand for surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities. Government and military agencies are utilizing long-range drones for intelligence-gathering missions mainly to enhance national safety and improve efficiency. Apart from this, largely, technical advances have rendered a great role towards the expansion of the market.

Enhanced battery life, improved payload capacities as well as complex networks of sensors have made long-range drones much more efficient and versatile. The aerospace industry as developing long-range drones for applications in areas such as agriculture, logistics and infrastructure inspection is also helping in providing cost-effective solutions for cropping monitoring, goods delivering and land surveying. Due to advancement of regulations in support of drone operations, the market will enhance further.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global long range drone market is projected to grow at 3% CAGR and reach USD 53,020 million by 2035

CAGR and reach by 2035 The market created an absolute opportunity of USD 43,144 million between 2025 to 2035

between 2025 to 2035 North America is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 3% in 2035

in 2035 Middle East and Africa is expected to create an absolute opportunity of USD 11,722 million collectively

“Cost effectiveness, high performance, increasing defence needs and growing use among various industries will drive the market” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Long Range Drone Market:

Key industry participants like AeroVironment; AgEagle Aerial Systems; Airbus; Boeing; CybAero; DJI; Embention; FLIR; Flyability; General Aeronautics; Israel Aerospace Industries; Lockheed Martin Corporation; Nileworks Inc; Northrop Grumman; Paras Aerospace; Parrot Drones SAS; Percept; Power Vision 3D Robotics etc. are driving the long range drone industry.

Market Development

Global Long Range Drone market key players are focusing on expansion activities, technological advancement, product innovations, strategic partnerships and collaborations, and regulatory compliances to acquire significant share in the industry.

For instance, on November 2024, government of Taiwan and Poland signed memorandum of understanding to collaborate and boost drone industry. It will impact significantly on innovation in drone sector.

Long Range Drone Industry News:

Companies allocate a substantial portion of their revenue to research and development (R&D) to address challenges, introduce innovative solutions, attract new customers, and maintain a competitive edge. To stand out in the market, businesses are increasingly offering customized solutions tailored to industry-specific needs.

In October 2024, South Korean company Hogreen Air unveiled a high-speed, long-range hydrogen fuel-cell drone designed for extended surveillance and reconnaissance missions. Demonstrating a major technological breakthrough, the drone successfully flew autonomously across 5,618 miles from its operators in South Korea to the U.S. This advancement highlights the rapid progress in long-range drone technology, which is expected to drive market growth.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global long range drones market, presenting historical data for 2020 to 2024 and forecast statistics for 2025 to 2035.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of by Wing Type (Fixed-wing System, Rotary-wing System), Coverage area (below 5 Km, 5-10 Km, 10-15 Km, and above 15 Km), Done Type (commercial and defence) and across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).

