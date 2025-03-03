NewGen and BOBCARE Announce Strategic Collaboration to Expand Fertility Services in Kyrgyzstan

BANGKOK, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewGenIvf Group Limited (NASDAQ: NIVF) (“NewGen” or the “Company”), a comprehensive fertility services provider in Asia helping couples and individuals obtain access to fertility treatments, announced that it has entered into a strategic collaboration agreement with BOBCARE FERTILITY GROUP LLC (“BOBCARE”) to jointly develop fertility services in the Kyrgyzstan market.

The collaboration aims to combine NewGen’s technical expertise in fertility treatments with BOBCARE’s market resources in the region. This strategic partnership is anticipated to contribute to NewGen’s market presence over the next three years, improving the competitive position of both parties in the Kyrgyzstan market. Both companies will work together on several initiatives, including enhancing clinical protocols and patient management systems, knowledge exchange between fertility specialists, coordinated marketing and brand-building activities in Kyrgyzstan, and developing specialized fertility treatment options for the regional market.

Kyrgyzstan represents a developing market for fertility services in Central Asia. The country has shown interest in healthcare investments, alongside a developing demand for advanced reproductive technologies. Kyrgyzstan has a relatively young population with evolving perspectives on fertility treatments. The collaboration aligns with ongoing economic cooperation between China and Kyrgyzstan, which have strengthened their ties as important trade partners and sources of investment under the "One-Belt-One-Road" national cooperative framework. BOBCARE, which has recently expanded its operations in Kyrgyzstan, brings valuable local market insights and established networks. NewGen contributes its international experience in fertility treatments and technical capabilities developed across its Asian operations.

“This collaboration with BOBCARE represents a strategic opportunity to extend our services to an emerging market with significant growth potential,” said Mr. Siu Wing Fung Alfred, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of NewGen. “By combining our clinical expertise with BOBCARE’s regional presence, we believe we can effectively address the increasing demand for quality fertility treatments in Kyrgyzstan while creating value for our shareholders.”

Mr. Shi Lei, CEO of BOBCARE, added, “Our strategic partnership with NewGen marks a significant step forward in BOBCARE’s globalization endeavors. Through this collaboration, we are committed to introducing China’s elite reproductive healthcare professionals and cutting-edge technologies to Central Asia, enhancing our ability to provide patients with an unparalleled range of high-quality fertility treatment options.”

About NewGen

NewGen is a comprehensive fertility services provider in Asia helping couples and individuals obtain access to fertility treatments. With a mission to aid couples and individuals in building families regardless of fertility challenges, NewGen has dedicated itself to creating increased access to infertility treatment and providing comprehensive fertility services for its customers. NewGen’s management team collectively has over a decade of experience in the fertility industry. NewGen’s clinics are located in Thailand, Cambodia, and Kyrgyzstan, and present a full suite of services for its patients, including comprehensive infertility and assisted reproductive technology treatments, egg and sperm donation, and surrogacy, in the appropriate jurisdictions, respectively. To learn more, visit www.newgenivf.com. The information contained on, or accessible through, NewGen’s website is not incorporated by reference into this press release, and you should not consider it a part of this press release.

About BOBCARE

BOBCARE is a leading reproductive health and assisted reproduction service platform in China. Leveraging a high-standard service system, extensive market experience, and a wide user base, BOBCARE is dedicated to providing high-quality assisted reproduction services to users in China and globally, while continually promoting industry innovation and development. Initially funded by Matrix Partners, BOBCARE later received strategic investment from WeDoctor Group, a leading player in the field valued at $6.7 billion. Following internal restructuring within WeDoctor Group, BOBCARE emerged as a key player in the field of maternal and infant health. Since 2024, BOBCARE has shifted its focus to Kyrgyzstan, increasing investments and expanding operations in the region.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, the forward-looking statements in this press release include descriptions of the Company’s future commercial operations, business strategy, and financial condition. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to the ability of the Company and BOBCARE to successfully implement the planned initiatives in Kyrgyzstan, including the enhancement of clinical protocols, patient management systems, and knowledge exchange programs, the effectiveness of the coordinated marketing and brand-building efforts in establishing a strong market presence in Kyrgyzstan, the evolving perspectives and cultural attitudes toward fertility treatments in Kyrgyzstan, which could influence patient demand and treatment adoption, and the reliance on the strategic partner’s market resources and local expertise, which may not yield the anticipated results. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F and other documents filed or to be filed by the Company with the SEC from time to time, which could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Copies of these documents are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. All information provided herein is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

