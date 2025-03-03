Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. Announces Changes to its Board of Directors

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (TSXV: NXH, OTC: NXHSF) (“Next Hydrogen” or the “Company”), announced today the appointment of Adarsh Mehta to the Company’s board of directors (the “Board”). Ms. Mehta will fill the vacancy on the Board resulting from the resignation of Mr. Matthew Fairlie, who resigned from the Board effective January 15, 2025.

Ms. Mehta is VP of Business Development for Jenner Renewable Consulting. For the past 22 years Ms. Mehta has played a pivotal role in the growth of renewable energy, leading technical reviews, due diligence, and development for over 2,500 megawatts of wind and solar energy projects across North and South America. She served on the Board of Directors of the Canadian Wind Energy Association (CanWEA) from 2008 to 2015, becoming Chairperson in 2011, where she was instrumental in advancing Canada’s wind energy sector.

“As Next Hydrogen accelerates its position as a large-scale green hydrogen solution provider, we are excited to welcome Adarsh to our board,” said Allan MacKensie, Chairperson of Next Hydrogen. “Her extensive experience in renewable energy, project development, and industry advocacy will be invaluable as we scale our technology and commercialization efforts.”

“I am thrilled to join Next Hydrogen at such a transformative time,” said Adarsh Mehta. “Green hydrogen is a critical pillar in the global transition to clean energy, and Next Hydrogen is well-positioned to be a leader in this space. I look forward to contributing to the company’s growth and impact.”

About Next Hydrogen

Founded in 2007, Next Hydrogen is a designer and manufacturer of electrolyzers that use water and electricity as inputs to generate clean hydrogen for use as an energy source. Next Hydrogen’s unique cell design architecture supported by 40 patents enables high current density operations and superior dynamic response to efficiently convert intermittent renewable electricity into green hydrogen on an infrastructure scale. Following successful pilots, Next Hydrogen is scaling up its technology to deliver commercial solutions to decarbonize transportation and industrial sectors.

