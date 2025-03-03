ABB to invest $120 million to expand US manufacturing

Investment in two US manufacturing sites will support expected growth in key industries including data centers and utilities

$80M investment in Selmer, Tennessee will create 50 new jobs

$40M investment in Senatobia, Mississippi will create 200 new jobs

ABB has invested more than $500 million in the US, its largest global market, over the past three years

ABB announced today that it will invest $120 million in the United States to expand the production capacity of its low voltage electrification products. The investment will enable ABB to meet increasing demand from customers in a wide range of key growth industries, including data centers, buildings and utilities.

ABB expects to create 50 new jobs at a new advanced manufacturing facility in Selmer, Tennessee, and will double the size of its existing manufacturing site in Senatobia, Mississippi, creating 200 new jobs.

“Demand is increasing steadily for advanced electrification technologies, driven by growth in key sectors including data centers and utilities. Today’s announcement will support our future growth in the US, ABB’s largest global market,” said Morten Wierod, ABB’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our new facilities in Selmer and Senatobia will keep our US customers at the cutting edge of the energy transition, and help them meet their performance, productivity and energy efficiency goals.”

As part of the commitment, ABB will invest $80 million to build a new, 320,000 sq. ft. facility in Selmer, TN. Replacing the existing ABB Selmer operations is expected to increase production capacity by more than 50 percent. The new factory will produce essential electrical distribution equipment for large-scale industrial and technology-driven facilities, including data centers, factories and high-rise residential and office spaces where consistent, high-quality power is critical. ABB’s busway and bus plug products help businesses simplify their power distribution, supporting seamless expansion or reconfiguration without the need for extensive rewiring. The new facility, expected to open in Q4 2026, will add 50 new skilled jobs, increasing ABB’s Selmer workforce by more than 25 percent.

ABB will also invest $40 million to double the footprint of its Senatobia, MS, facility to meet increasing demand for advanced low voltage circuit breakers from customers across North America. ABB’s industrial circuit breakers provide the higher power reliability that is essential for data center expansion, advanced manufacturing facilities, and renewable energy microgrids. Expanding production will also support growing demand from customers across North America who are upgrading their aging power infrastructure and expanding their operations. When the new facility opens in Q2 2026, the 200 new jobs will increase the workforce in the Senatobia facility to more than 1,000.

In the past three years, ABB has invested more than $500 million in its US business, including opening a new $100 million manufacturing facility and innovation laboratory for industrial electric drives in New Berlin, Wisconsin in October 2024. A new $40 million ABB factory will open in Albuquerque, New Mexico in April 2025, to manufacture the latest technologies for power grid hardening and resilience.

All new ABB sites showcase the latest technologies for sustainable operations, bringing together ABB’s digital and renewable energy solutions to increase energy efficiency and reduce emissions.

The revenue of ABB in the US was close to $9 billion in 2024, accounting for ~27 percent of the ABB Group total. With approximately 17,000 people across the US, ABB has nearly 40 manufacturing, distribution, and operational facilities across 20 states including nine major R&D centers. ABB has a presence in all 50 states. Today, approximately 75-80 percent of the products ABB sells in the US are manufactured in the US. Since 2010, ABB has invested more than $14 billion in capacity expansion projects and M&A in the US.

ABB is a global technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. By connecting its engineering and digitalization expertise, ABB helps industries run at high performance, while becoming more efficient, productive and sustainable so they outperform. At ABB, we call this ‘Engineered to Outrun’. The company has over 140 years of history and around 110,000 employees worldwide. ABB’s shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ABBN) and Nasdaq Stockholm (ABB). www.abb.com

