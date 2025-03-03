Interpublic Group Announces Sale of R/GA to Truelink Capital

New York, NY, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) today announced the sale of R/GA, the creative innovation company, to Truelink Capital, a private equity firm with a track record of investing in tech-enabled services. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“This strategic move allows Interpublic to further sharpen our focus on our core strategic offerings,” said Philippe Krakowsky, Chief Executive Officer of Interpublic Group. “We wish all the great people at R/GA the best of luck going forward.”

About Interpublic

Interpublic (NYSE: IPG) (www.interpublic.com) is a values-based, data-fueled, and creatively-driven provider of marketing solutions. Home to some of the world’s best-known and most innovative communications specialists, IPG global brands include Acxiom, Craft, FCB, FutureBrand, Golin, Initiative, IPG Health, IPG Mediabrands, Jack Morton, KINESSO, MAGNA, McCann, Mediahub, Momentum, MRM, MullenLowe Global, Octagon, UM, Weber Shandwick and more. IPG is an S&P 500 company with total revenue of $10.7 billion in 2024.

