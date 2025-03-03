Rubicon Organics to Acquire Cultivation Facility in BC to Strengthen Leadership in Premium Cannabis

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon Organics Inc. (TSXV: ROMJ) (OTCQX: ROMJF) (“Rubicon Organics” or the “Company”), a licensed producer focused on cultivating and selling organic certified and premium cannabis products, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a purchase and sale agreement (the “PSA”) with Medipharm Labs Inc. in which Rubicon Organics intends to acquire an operational, purpose-built 47,500 square foot indoor cultivation facility in Hope, British Columbia (the “Hope Facility”).

“Acquiring the Hope Facility is a milestone for Rubicon Organics and further strengthens our premium production capacity setting up Rubicon Organics to service the growing demand for our leading brand portfolio, and accelerating our growth beyond our existing footprint,” said Margaret Brodie, Chief Executive Officer.

Pursuant to the terms of the PSA, the purchase price for the Hope Facility is $4,500,000 and is subject to conditions including the Company’s satisfaction with due diligence, financing and approval of the Company’s board of directors. The Company intends to use the Hope Facility to increase its production capacity. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2025.

About the Hope Facility

The Hope Facility spans 47,500 square feet of purpose-built indoor capacity, and is equipped with advanced cultivation technology, supporting Rubicon Organics’ strategy to expand its premium product offerings and increasing supply to meet rising demand. The Company estimates annual production capacity of the Hope Facility to be up to 4,500 kgs and expects Rubicon Organics’ first harvests in 2025.

The Company will provide further updates on the transaction and production timelines in the coming months.

ABOUT RUBICON ORGANICS INC.

Rubicon Organics Inc. is the global brand leader in premium organic cannabis products. The Company is vertically integrated through its wholly owned subsidiary Rubicon Holdings Corp, a licensed producer. Rubicon Organics is focused on achieving industry leading profitability through its premium cannabis flower, product innovation and brand portfolio management, including three flagship brands: its super-premium brand Simply Bare™ Organic, its premium brand 1964 Supply Co™, and its cannabis wellness brand Wildflower™ in addition to the Company’s mainstream brand Homestead Cannabis Supply™.

The Company ensures the quality of its supply chain by cultivating, processing, branding and selling organic certified, sustainably produced, super-premium cannabis products from its state-of-the-art glass roofed facility located in Delta, BC, Canada.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Margaret Brodie

CEO

Phone: +1 (437) 929-1964

Email: ir@rubiconorganics.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, statements regarding Rubicon Organics’ goal of achieving industry leading profitability are “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as “will” or variations of such word or statements that certain actions, events or results “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, events or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information in this press release is based on certain assumptions that management considers reasonable under the circumstances, including the Company’s acquisition of the Hope Facility, the Hope Facility strengthening the Company’s premium production capacity, growing demand of the Company’s leading brand portfolio, the acceleration of the Company’s growth beyond its existing footprint, the intended use of the Hope Facility, the ability of the Company to successfully complete the acquisition of the Hope Facility and the expected timing of completion of the acquisition of the Hope Facility. These assumptions include securing necessary financing, the impact of the Hope Facility on the Company’s business, completing due diligence, obtaining required regulatory approvals such as licensing, and fulfilling other customary closing conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about the Company’s business and the industry in which it operates. Risks and uncertainties associated with the forward-looking information in this press release include, among others, risks related to regulatory approvals, changes in market conditions, competition, supply chain disruptions, the Company's ability to maintain certification standards, and the successful implementation of its business strategy. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Although Rubicon Organics has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. Rubicon Organics assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, even if new information becomes available as a result of future events, new information or for any other reason except as required by law.