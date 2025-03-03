Manager and Executive Internal Communication Strategies for Authentic Leadership Conference (ONLINE EVENT: April 16-17, 2025 & ON-DEMAND)

Dublin, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Manager and Executive Internal Communication Strategies for Authentic Leadership" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Welcome to the Manager and Executive Internal Communication Strategies for Authentic Leadership 2-day virtual Conference. Explore the transformative impact of innovative communication strategies on executive leadership, engagement, efficiency, and collaboration at every level of your organization.
Join to engage with industry experts, thought leaders, HR professionals, and communication specialists, and take your organization's communication strategies to new heights.
About This Manager and Executive Internal Communication Strategies for Authentic Leadership Event
Keeping up with the latest communication tools and strategies is essential for managers and executives to effectively inspire, guide, and engage employees and unite teams behind common goals to maximize organizational performance.
The "Manager and Executive Internal Communication Strategies for Authentic Leadership" 2-day virtual conference will provide you with skills and knowledge to adapt to new challenges, while ensuring clear messaging and collaboration.
Gain practical insights into leading strategies for crafting authentic, transparent and impactful communications that resonate across various channels and platforms including:
- Discover the latest communication tools and how they can be used to enhance your leadership capabilities
- Gain actionable strategies that managers and executives can implement immediately to improve team communication
- Learn from industry leaders and experts who share their practical knowledge and experience in executive communication strategies
- Explore case studies and real-world examples that highlight successful communication practices
- Master the art of crafting authentic and transparent communications that resonate with your audience
- Discover how to hone internal communication strategies to effectively reach all employees, including remote and hybrid workers
Benefits Of Attending This Virtual Conference
- Gain exclusive access to practical presentations showcasing real-world examples and proven strategies from communication professionals
- Engage in interactive virtual sessions
- Certificate of attendance for CEUs
- Benefit from extensive instruction on manager and executive communication strategies
Who Should Attend:
This event is designed and researched for directors, managers, vice presidents, specialists, officers, project leaders and consultants involved in:
- Internal Communications
- Corporate Communications
- Employee Communications
- Public Relations Digital Communications
- Marketing Communications
- Change Communications
- Executive Communications
- HR Communications
- Communications Director
- Brand Communications
- Content Strategy
- Strategic Communications
- Employee Experience
- Digital Employee Experience
Agenda:
Day 1: General Sessions - 04/16/2025
11:00 am - 11:20 am - Chairperson's Welcome
- Amanda Coffee, Communications Consultant - Coffee Communications
11:20 am - 11:50 am - The Art of Narrative Leadership: Strategies for Transforming Leaders into Master Storytellers
- Ellen Parlapiano, Senior Manager, Executive Communications - The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
11:50 am - 12:20 pm - Navigating a Crisis: Effective Crisis Communication Strategies
- Allie Hyams, Senior Manager, Communications - Providence
12:20 pm - 12:30 pm - Refresh & Recharge Break
12:30 pm - 1:00 pm - Mastering the Maze: Best Practices for Optimizing Communication Channels for Leaders
- Christina Frantom, Internal Communications Lead - Mercedes-Benz U.S. International, Inc.
1:00 pm - 1:30 pm - Change Management Communications: The Critical Nature of People Leaders
- Michelle Saba, Vice President, Communications - Cineplex
1:30 pm - 2:00 pm - Data-Driven Insights: Measuring the Impact of Leadership Communications
2:00 pm - 2:00 pm - Wrap-Up & Close
- Amanda Coffee, Communications Consultant - Coffee Communications
Day 2: General Sessions - 04/17/2025
11:00 am - 11:10 am - Welcome Back
- Amanda Coffee, Communications Consultant - Coffee Communications
11:10 am - 11:40 am - Blueprint for Success: Crafting an Effective and Adaptable Internal Communication Plan
- Tricia Taylor, Vice President, Corporate Communications & Change Management - Coca-Cola Bottlers' Sales & Services Company
11:40 am - 12:10 am - Best Practices for Empowering Leadership Conversations in a Hybrid Workplace
- Regine Nelson, Internal Communications & Employee Engagement Lead - Couchbase
12:10 pm - 12:20 pm - Refresh and Recharge Break
12:20 pm - 12:50 pm - Building a Resonant Content Strategy: The Role of Storytelling
- Sophia Gottfried, Internal Communications Manager - Audible, Inc.
12:50 pm - 1:20 pm - AI-Powered Leadership: Leveraging AI to Enhance Communications
- James Sowa, Data and Analytics Communications Lead - KPMG LLP
1:20 pm - 2:00 pm - PANEL: Navigating Social Issues and Legislative Changes in Politically Charged Times
- Joel Hood, Director of Leadership Communications - American Medical Association
- Selena Strandberg, Founder & CEO - The Know
- Maureen Thompson, Senior Director, Talent Operations & Programs - Box
2:00 pm - 2:00 pm - Wrap-Up & Close
- Amanda Coffee, Communications Consultant - Coffee Communications
Speakers
Amanda Coffee
Communications Consultant - Coffee Communications
Ellen Parlapiano
Senior Manager, Executive Communications - The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
Allie Hyams
Senior Manager, Communications - Providence
Christina Frantom
Internal Communications Lead - Mercedes-Benz U.S. International, Inc.
Michelle Saba
Vice President, Communications - Cineplex
Tricia Taylor
Vice President, Corporate Communications & Change Management - Coca-Cola Bottlers' Sales & Services Company
Regine Nelson
Internal Communications & Employee Engagement Lead - Couchbase
Sophia Gottfried
Internal Communications Manager - Audible, Inc.
James Sowa
Data and Analytics Communications Lead - KPMG LLP
Maureen Thompson
Senior Director, Talent Operations & Programs - Box
Selena Strandberg
Founder & CEO - The Know
Joel Hood
Director of Leadership Communications - American Medical Association
