Manager and Executive Internal Communication Strategies for Authentic Leadership Conference (ONLINE EVENT: April 16-17, 2025 & ON-DEMAND)

Welcome to the Manager and Executive Internal Communication Strategies for Authentic Leadership 2-day virtual Conference. Explore the transformative impact of innovative communication strategies on executive leadership, engagement, efficiency, and collaboration at every level of your organization.

Join to engage with industry experts, thought leaders, HR professionals, and communication specialists, and take your organization's communication strategies to new heights.

About This Manager and Executive Internal Communication Strategies for Authentic Leadership Event

Keeping up with the latest communication tools and strategies is essential for managers and executives to effectively inspire, guide, and engage employees and unite teams behind common goals to maximize organizational performance.

The "Manager and Executive Internal Communication Strategies for Authentic Leadership" 2-day virtual conference will provide you with skills and knowledge to adapt to new challenges, while ensuring clear messaging and collaboration.

Gain practical insights into leading strategies for crafting authentic, transparent and impactful communications that resonate across various channels and platforms including:

Discover the latest communication tools and how they can be used to enhance your leadership capabilities

the latest communication tools and how they can be used to enhance your leadership capabilities Gain actionable strategies that managers and executives can implement immediately to improve team communication

actionable strategies that managers and executives can implement immediately to improve team communication Learn from industry leaders and experts who share their practical knowledge and experience in executive communication strategies

from industry leaders and experts who share their practical knowledge and experience in executive communication strategies Explore case studies and real-world examples that highlight successful communication practices

case studies and real-world examples that highlight successful communication practices Master the art of crafting authentic and transparent communications that resonate with your audience

the art of crafting authentic and transparent communications that resonate with your audience Discover how to hone internal communication strategies to effectively reach all employees, including remote and hybrid workers

Benefits Of Attending This Virtual Conference

Gain exclusive access to practical presentations showcasing real-world examples and proven strategies from communication professionals

Engage in interactive virtual sessions

Certificate of attendance for CEUs

Benefit from extensive instruction on manager and executive communication strategies

Who Should Attend:

This event is designed and researched for directors, managers, vice presidents, specialists, officers, project leaders and consultants involved in:

Internal Communications

Corporate Communications

Employee Communications

Public Relations Digital Communications

Marketing Communications

Change Communications

Executive Communications

HR Communications

Communications Director

Brand Communications

Content Strategy

Strategic Communications

Employee Experience

Digital Employee Experience

Agenda:



Day 1: General Sessions - 04/16/2025

11:00 am - 11:20 am - Chairperson's Welcome

Amanda Coffee, Communications Consultant - Coffee Communications

11:20 am - 11:50 am - The Art of Narrative Leadership: Strategies for Transforming Leaders into Master Storytellers

Ellen Parlapiano, Senior Manager, Executive Communications - The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

11:50 am - 12:20 pm - Navigating a Crisis: Effective Crisis Communication Strategies

Allie Hyams, Senior Manager, Communications - Providence

12:20 pm - 12:30 pm - Refresh & Recharge Break

12:30 pm - 1:00 pm - Mastering the Maze: Best Practices for Optimizing Communication Channels for Leaders

Christina Frantom, Internal Communications Lead - Mercedes-Benz U.S. International, Inc.

1:00 pm - 1:30 pm - Change Management Communications: The Critical Nature of People Leaders

Michelle Saba, Vice President, Communications - Cineplex

1:30 pm - 2:00 pm - Data-Driven Insights: Measuring the Impact of Leadership Communications

2:00 pm - 2:00 pm - Wrap-Up & Close

Amanda Coffee, Communications Consultant - Coffee Communications

Day 2: General Sessions - 04/17/2025

11:00 am - 11:10 am - Welcome Back

Amanda Coffee, Communications Consultant - Coffee Communications

11:10 am - 11:40 am - Blueprint for Success: Crafting an Effective and Adaptable Internal Communication Plan

Tricia Taylor, Vice President, Corporate Communications & Change Management - Coca-Cola Bottlers' Sales & Services Company

11:40 am - 12:10 am - Best Practices for Empowering Leadership Conversations in a Hybrid Workplace

Regine Nelson, Internal Communications & Employee Engagement Lead - Couchbase

12:10 pm - 12:20 pm - Refresh and Recharge Break

12:20 pm - 12:50 pm - Building a Resonant Content Strategy: The Role of Storytelling

Sophia Gottfried, Internal Communications Manager - Audible, Inc.

12:50 pm - 1:20 pm - AI-Powered Leadership: Leveraging AI to Enhance Communications

James Sowa, Data and Analytics Communications Lead - KPMG LLP

1:20 pm - 2:00 pm - PANEL: Navigating Social Issues and Legislative Changes in Politically Charged Times

Joel Hood, Director of Leadership Communications - American Medical Association

Selena Strandberg, Founder & CEO - The Know

Maureen Thompson, Senior Director, Talent Operations & Programs - Box

2:00 pm - 2:00 pm - Wrap-Up & Close

Amanda Coffee, Communications Consultant - Coffee Communications

Speakers

Amanda Coffee

Communications Consultant - Coffee Communications

Ellen Parlapiano

Senior Manager, Executive Communications - The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

Allie Hyams

Senior Manager, Communications - Providence

Christina Frantom

Internal Communications Lead - Mercedes-Benz U.S. International, Inc.

Michelle Saba

Vice President, Communications - Cineplex

Tricia Taylor

Vice President, Corporate Communications & Change Management - Coca-Cola Bottlers' Sales & Services Company

Regine Nelson

Internal Communications & Employee Engagement Lead - Couchbase

Sophia Gottfried

Internal Communications Manager - Audible, Inc.

James Sowa

Data and Analytics Communications Lead - KPMG LLP

Maureen Thompson

Senior Director, Talent Operations & Programs - Box

Selena Strandberg

Founder & CEO - The Know

Joel Hood

Director of Leadership Communications - American Medical Association

