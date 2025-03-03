Invitation to HMS Networks’ Capital Markets Day on September 9, 2025 

HMS have the pleasure to invite investors, analysts and media to a hybrid Capital Markets Day on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, between 09.00-12.00 CEST in Stockholm’s city center.

President and CEO Staffan Dahlström, together with Joakim Nideborn, CFO, and other senior executives, will provide the financial market and media with information regarding HMS’ strategy and growth opportunities as well as the financial development.

More information about the event, the location, and how to register will be published in August.

For more information, please contact:

Staffan Dahlström, CEO HMS, +46 (0)35 17 29 01

Joakim Nideborn, CFO HMS, +46 (0)35 710 6983

HMS Networks AB (publ) is a market-leading provider of solutions in Industrial Information and Communication Technology (Industrial ICT) and employs over 1 100 people. Local sales and support are handled through over 20 sales offices all over the world, as well as through a wide network of distributors and partners. HMS reported sales of SEK 3,059 million in 2024 and is listed on the NASDAQ OMX in Stockholm in the Large Cap segment and Telecommunications sector.



