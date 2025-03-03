Neurology Market Research Overview 2024-2029: Growing Geriatric Population with Neurological Disorders and Increasing Global Incidence of Neurological Disorders Fueling Developments

Dublin, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Neurology Market: Research Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Neurology Market was valued at USD 67.3 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 94.8 Billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 7.10%. The neurology sector is dynamic and offers providers a wealth of opportunities for expansion.

This report includes a market analysis of the therapeutics used to treat neurological conditions. The study outlines the market potential for neurology medications for both now and in the future. It also provides a thorough examination of the market's drivers, constraints, and pipeline medications, as well as the competitive landscape, laws, epidemiology of neurological disorders, mergers and acquisitions. Market forecasts through 2029 are also covered in the report.



The demand for medications to treat neurological diseases like Parkinson's, multiple sclerosis (MS) and Alzheimer's is expected to rise as their prevalence increases. Due to the availability of better healthcare infrastructure and the rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases, the market for neurological drugs is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace in unexplored emerging markets, including Asia-pacific countries. Additionally, the growing demand for better healthcare services and large government investments in healthcare infrastructure are driving the rapid development of the healthcare sector in emerging economies.



In 2023, the multiple sclerosis market segment held the largest share among disease indication segments. The market has grown significantly in recent years due to improvements in the creation of more potent treatment alternatives. Pharmaceutical companies are spending large sums of money on R&D in an effort to develop a new treatment that will either improve disease management or slow its progression. New technologies like telemedicine and personalized medicine are also making it simpler for patients to get timely, individualized care. The need for treatment solutions has increased as a result of growing patient numbers and increased awareness of MS. The psychotic segment held the second-highest share and generated $14.3 billion in revenue in 2023. Throughout the forecast period, it is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%.



The segment pertaining to brain tumor diseases is anticipated to expand at the fastest rate (12.6%). The rising incidence of brain cancer worldwide, improvements in drug delivery to the brain via cell-mediated drug transport and nanotechnology, high healthcare costs, diagnostic technology advances, clinical trials and the creation of predictive markers for drug response are all factors contributing to the growth.



Report Scope



The report breaks down neurology market shares according to various disease indications. Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, psychotic disorder, epileptic disorder, autism disorder, multiple sclerosis, brain tumor, and other diseases are the neurological disorders that make up the market segmentation. Therapeutics and regional analysis are covered in each disease segment.



Anti-Parkinson's medications are covered in the Parkinson's disease market. The market is divided into different drug classes such as dopaminergic, enzyme inhibitors, dopamine agonists and other anti-Parkinson's drugs based on drug class. Anti-Alzheimer medications are part of the Alzheimer's disease market, which is divided into segments according to respective mechanisms of action. The market is divided into two segments based on drug class: NMDA antagonists and AChE inhibitors. Antipsychotic medications are part of the market for psychotic diseases. The market is divided into different drug classes, including D2 partial agonists, D2/5HT2A antagonists, and D2 antagonists.



Anti-epileptic medications are included in the market for epileptic diseases. The market is divided into three segments based on drug class: first-generation, second-generation and third-generation. Autism spectrum disorder drugs are included in the market. Based on information on labels, the market is divided into drug categories: off-label pharmaceuticals and pharmaceuticals with an ASD label. Brain tumor treatments are included in the market for brain tumors. The market is divided into different types of therapy, such as targeted therapy and chemotherapy.



In order to provide an in-depth understanding of the market, profiles of market participants, competitive landscape, key competitors and respective market share are also part of this report. By geographical region, the market in this report is divided into four regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). For market estimates, data has been provided for 2023 as the base year, with forecasts for 2024 through 2029.



The report includes:

Analyses of the global market trends for neurology therapeutics, with market revenue data (sales figures) for 2022, estimates for 2023, forecasts for 2024, and projected CAGRs through 2029

Estimates of the market size and revenue growth prospects, along with a market share analysis by type of disorder, drug classification, mechanism of action, label information, end user and region

Facts and figures pertaining to key market dynamics, technology advances, pipeline drugs, regulations, and the impact of macroeconomic factors

Insights derived from the Porter's Five Forces model, as well as global supply chain and PESTLE analyses

Pipeline analysis covering ongoing clinical trials and promising forthcoming neuroscience therapies in late stage

Discussion of therapeutics used for treatment of neurological disorders, along with coverage of novel pipeline drugs, patent expiries of blockbuster drugs and new drug approvals

A patent analysis, including key granted and published patents

Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, and the ESG scores and practices of leading companies

Company profiles of major players within the industry, including F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Novartis AG, UCB S.A, and Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.

Key Attributes:

