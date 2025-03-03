American Tungsten Announces Marketing Agreement

Vancouver, British Columbia, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Tungsten Corp. (CSE:TUNG) (OTCQB: DEMRF) (FSE: RK9) (the "Company" or "American Tungsten") is pleased to announce in accordance with CSE policies, that it has entered into a marketing agreement with an arm’s length firm, Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC (“EMC”) to provide, among other things, investor and public relations services, including arrangement for and provision of electronic media, as well as the drafting of corporate information and dissemination of such information through email and trade shows. In consideration for these services, EMC will be paid a cash fee of $275,000 USD for a three-month term.

ABOUT AMERICAN TUNGSTEN CORP.

American Tungsten Corp. (previously Demesne Resources Inc.) is a Canadian-based company involved in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company's magnetite Star Project consists of five contiguous mineral titles covering an area of approximately 4,615.75 hectares located in the Skeena Mining Division, British Columbia, Canada. The Company has entered into an option agreement pursuant to which it is entitled to earn an undivided 100% interest in the Star Project. American Tungsten has also entered into an option agreement, pursuant to which it can acquire a 100% interest (subject to a 2% royalty) in and to the IMA Mine Project, a past producing underground tungsten mine situated on 22 patented claims located in East Central, Idaho, United States. In addition, the Company has acquired surrounding mining rights at its IMA Mine Project through the staking of 113 WMO federal lode mining claims covering an area of 1,988.6 acres (804.75ha).

