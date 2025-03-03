Neuphoria Therapeutics to Ring the Nasdaq Opening Bell on March 3rd, 2025

BURLINGTON, Mass., March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuphoria Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: NEUP) (Neuphoria or Company), ”), a clinical-stage biotechnology developing impactful treatments for neuropsychiatric disorders, bringing new hope and tangible improvements to patients’ lives, announced today that it will ring the Opening Bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square, New York City on Monday, March 3rd, 2025.

Spyros Papapetropoulos MD, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer will be joined by Neuphoria’s board of directors, members of the management team, and advisors.

“We are honored to ring the Nasdaq Opening Bell to celebrate our successful redomiciliation to the US and the launch of Neuphoria Therapeutics Inc. We also want to recognize the efforts of our dedicated team of professionals who have worked incredibly hard to position our company for long-term success,” said Spyros Papapetropoulos MD, PhD President and CEO of Neuphoria Therapeutics Inc. “We remain deeply committed to pioneering breakthrough therapies that address the complex needs of individuals affected by neuropsychiatric disorders.”

The live broadcast of the Nasdaq Opening Bell ceremony will begin at 9.15 a.m. Eastern Time and will available at: https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

General

Spyridon (Spyros) Papapetropoulos

info@neuphoriatx.com Investor Relations

Kevin Gardner

kgardner@lifesciadvisors.com



Investor Relations

Chris Calabrese

ccalabrese@lifesciadvisors.com

About Neuphoria Therapeutics Inc.

Neuphoria (Nasdaq: NEUP) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing therapies that address the complex needs of individuals affected by neuropsychiatric disorders. Neuphoria is advancing its lead drug candidate, BNC210, an oral, proprietary, selective negative allosteric modulator of the α7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, for the acute, “as needed” treatment of social anxiety disorder (SAD) and for chronic treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). BNC210 is a first-of-its-kind, well-tolerated, broad spectrum anti-anxiety experimental therapeutic, designed to restore neurotransmitter balance in relevant brain areas, providing rapid relief from stress and anxiety symptoms without the common pitfalls of sedation, cognitive impairment, or addiction. In addition, Neuphoria has a strategic partnership with Merck & Co., Inc. (known as MSD outside the United States and Canada) with two drugs in early-stage clinical trials for the treatment of cognitive deficits in Alzheimer’s disease and other central nervous system conditions. Neuphoria's pipeline also includes the α7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor next generation and the Kv3.1/3.2 preclinical programs, both in the lead optimization development stage.

Forward -Looking Statements

Neuphoria cautions that statements included in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Words such as “may,” “could,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “intend,” “predict,” “seek,” “contemplate,” “potential,” “continue” or “project” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Neuphoria that any of its plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in this release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company’s business and other risks described in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC, and its other reports. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and Neuphoria undertakes no obligation to revise or update this news release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties and other factors is included in Neuphoria’s filings with the SEC, copies of which are available from the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov) and on Neuphoria’s website (www.neuphoriatx.com) under the heading “Investor Center.” All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This caution is made under the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Neuphoria expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken or not taken based on any or all the contents of this press release.