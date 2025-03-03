Miata Metals Announces Arrival of Drill Crew and Samples of up to 39.16 g/t Gold at the Sela Creek Project in Suriname

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miata Metals Corp. (CSE: MMET) (FSE: 8NQ) ("Miata" or the "Company") is pleased to present further exploration results from the on-going, 2025 field mapping and sampling program at the Sela Creek Gold Project in Suriname (“Sela Creek”). The Company further announces that the drill crew is on site at Sela Creek and preparing to drill the first hole of its maiden 10,000 m diamond core drilling program this week.

Highlights:

A grab sample * with grains of visible gold at the Puma target has yielded 39.16 g/t Au

with grains of visible gold at the Puma target has yielded 39.16 g/t Au Grab samples * from a newly opened pit at the central Puma target include 2.32 g/t Au and 5.92 g/t Au

from a newly opened pit at the central Puma target include 2.32 g/t Au and 5.92 g/t Au A grab sample * from a newly opened pit 1,000 m east of Puma and outside the predictive vein model yielded 7.03 g/t Au, extending the Puma gold trend to 3.7 km

from a newly opened pit 1,000 m east of Puma and outside the predictive vein model yielded 7.03 g/t Au, extending the Puma gold trend to 3.7 km The Company collected 63 rock samples with an average of 0.93 g/t Au in the latest batch of sampling

The diamond drill and drill crew are now on site and the Company expects to drill its first hole this week



“This second batch of samples continues to inform our predictive vein model and targeting strategy,” stated Dr. Jaap Verbaas, CEO of Miata. “The drill rig and full drill crew from Major Drilling are now on site and will start testing the Stranger target this week, before moving to the Golden Hand target. Our entire exploration team has done amazing work to build up to this moment on a timeline of less than 5 months from closing of the acquisition to the start of drilling. The geological team has also found mineralization 1,000 m east of the interpreted extent of the Puma target, highlighting how much exploration upside there still is outside of our current interpretation of the targets.”

Sampling and Reconaissance Mapping at the Puma, Golden Hand, and Stranger Targets





Figure 1. Predictive vein model over Golden Hand, Stranger, and Puma showing key samples discussed in the text. Note that only certain well-mineralized (>1 g/t Au) samples are depicted in this image. All channel samples, as well as grab samples depicted in grey are historical in nature and were not verified by the Company.

Operations Update

The crew from Major Drilling is now on site at Sela Creek and drill pads are being prepared on the Stranger and Golden Hand targets. Camp construction has accelerated over the past week and the camp’s 28-people bunk house is almost complete. The Company has also installed a water filtration system to allow for drinking water sourced from site, avoiding the expense of shipping drinking water. The goal at the Miata camp on Sela Creek is a camp capacity of 35 people to be able to expand the program to accommodate multiple drills as needed.

QA/QC

Samples were analyzed at the FiLab in Paramaribo, an ISO certified laboratory that inserts blanks and standards at regular intervals. All QA/QC samples yielded acceptable values.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Jacob Verbaas, P.Geo., a director of the Company and Qualified Person as defined under the definitions of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

*Investors are cautioned that grab samples are inherently selective and serve to prove the presence of mineralization only.

About Miata Metals Corp.

Miata Metals Corp. (CSE: MMET). is a Canadian mineral exploration company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The Company holds a 70% interest in the ~215km2 Sela Creek Gold Project in Suriname and a 70% beneficial interest in the Nassau Gold Project in Suriname. Miata also holds an additional option to acquire a full 100% interest in the Sela Creek Gold Project, and an option to earn 100% interest in the Cabin Lake Property in the Omineca Mining Division, British Columbia. The Company continuously evaluates opportunities to acquire interest in additional prospective exploration stage mineral properties.

On Behalf of the Board

Dr. Jacob (Jaap) Verbaas, P.Geo | CEO and Director

info@miatametals.com

+1 778 488 9754

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements as well as historical information. Readers should not rely on information in this summary for any purpose other than for gaining general knowledge of the Company. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to the scope and timing of the Company’s drilling programs. The words "expected", "will" and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify forward looking statements. Although the Company believes that its expectations as reflected in any forward-looking statements, are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and no assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with these forward- looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates, opinions or other factors should change.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2dd1c072-a3df-4b62-be97-508b4f0a8984