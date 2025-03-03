Rockville, MD, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the aviation accet management market is valued at USD 208 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2035.

The automotive front-end module market is expected to grow significantly, reaching up to USD 352 billion by the year 2035, primarily driven by the increasing demand for aircraft and aviation services. Services include leasing service, technical service, regulatory service, end-to-end service. North America and Europe are substantial markets, with a strong focus on aviation purchases. The demand for aviation asset across various operators, including airline operators and cargo operators, propels this growth.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The aviation asset management market is projected to grow at 4% CAGR and reach USD 352 billion by 2035

CAGR and reach by 2035 The market created an absolute opportunity of USD 144 billion between 2025 to 2035

between 2025 to 2035 North America is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 5% in 2035.

in 2035. North America is expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of USD 41.2 billion.

"The aviation asset management market is poised for substantial growth, fueled by rising demand for effective asset utilization, technological advancements, and an intensified emphasis on safety and operational efficiency," says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Aviation Asset Management Market:

Key industry participants like Acumen Aviation; Aercap Holdings N.V.; Air lease Corporation; Airbus Group; Aircastle Limited; ALAFCO Aviation Lease and Finance Co.; Arena Aviation Capital; Aviation Asset Management, Inc; Aviation Capital Group; Avolon; BBAM Aircraft Leasing and Management; BOC Aviation; Boeing Global Services; Chapman Freeborn. etc. are driving the aviation asset management industry.

Market Development

The aviation asset management market is mounting a robust pace, driven by strategic between aviation services and end user opeators across different sectors. The majority of companies are converging on innovative designs and purchases to the gowing demand for aircraft and helicopters. Huge stashes are being made in research and development, especially in North America and Europe.

In January 2025, Chapman Freeborn has achieved a steady footing in the air cargo market by diversifying its business with e-commerce and now aims to expand its niche products.

Aviation Asset Management Industry News:

Companies allocate a significant portion of their revenue to research and development (R&D) to address challenges, create innovative solutions, attract new customers, and maintain a competitive edge. To stay ahead in the market, businesses are focusing on developing customized solutions tailored to industry-specific needs.

For instance,

In December 2024, Aircastle Limited announced the delivery of its first six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft to United Airlines. Additionally, Corendon Airlines signed a five-year agreement to implement Jeppesen Fleet Insight, Boeing’s advanced flight tracking tool, across its fleet of Boeing 737-800 and 737 MAX aircraft, enhancing operational efficiency and fleet management.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in a new study, has provided critical and unbiased research on the global aviation asset management market with historical data covering 2020 to 2024 and further forecast statistics on the period of 2025 to 2035.

Critical insights are generated based on a number of different parameters, namely Type (Aircraft, Helicopter), Purchase Type (Direct Purchase, Operation Lease, Finance Lease, Sale and Lease Back), Service (Leasing Service, Technical Service, Regulatory Service, End to End Service), End User (Airline Operators, Leasing Companies, Cargo Operators, MRO Service Providers, and Commercial Platforms), and leading regions across the world, namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

This report will arm the stakeholders with critical information about the market trends, growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities in aviation asset management sector. Analyzing the competitive landscape and market dynamics of aviation asset, Fact.MR endeavors to provide clarity about the present and future of the aviation assert management market to make sound decisions for business and investment entities.

