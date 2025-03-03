Pyxis Oncology to Participate at the Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference

BOSTON, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: PYXS), a clinical-stage company developing next-generation therapeutics for difficult-to-treat cancers, today announced that Lara S. Sullivan, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Monday, March 10, 2025 at 2:20 PM EST at the Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference in Miami, Florida.

A live webcast and replay of the fireside chat will be available on the Events & Presentations page in the Investor Relations section of Pyxis Oncology’s website, ir.pyxisoncology.com.

