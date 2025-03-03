U.S. Floral Gifting Market Outlook Report 2024-2030: Farm-To-Table Principles, Intensifying Micro-Regionalism Flat-Packed Bouquets, and Demand for Sustainability Sowing Seeds of Opportunity

Dublin, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Floral Gifting Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. Floral Gifting Market was valued at USD 12.18 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 16.81 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 5.52%

The U.S. floral gifting market remains highly competitive, with major players such as 1-800-Flowers.com, Teleflora, FTD, and From You Flowers dominating both online and offline channels. The competition is highly intense with the companies constantly coming up with innovative measures to better the customer experience by diversifying their product lines, as well as delivery services, to remain competitive. The trend of personalization, sustainability, and subscription-based services is changing competitive strategies for market leaders as they need to face evolving consumer demands.



The U.S. floral gifting market shows regional variations in demand. Major contributors to the market are states like California, New York, and Florida, particularly during peak gifting seasons such as Valentine's Day and Mother's Day. The Midwest and South are also growing markets for floral gifting, with increasing interest from suburban and rural areas where florals are commonly used for home decor and local celebrations. California is known for its plant trials and top-quality bulb flowers such as lilies, tulips, iris, ranunculus, etc., line flowers are grown outdoors or in hoop houses such as snapdragons, larkspur, Matthiola, gladious, and Australian/South African native cut flowers, California accounted for 60% of cut flower sales in the U.S.



Washington has grown and adapted into a notable cut-flower farmer, from its internationally recognized tulip and daffodil farms to its myriad of expert cut-flower growers who deliver fresh, local, fragrant blossoms of the highest quality and longest longevity.

MARKET TRENDS & OPPORTUNITIES

Shifting Preference of Consumers Towards Personalized Gifting



Personalization has become a key growth driver in the floral gifting market, as consumers increasingly seek unique and customized offerings tailored to specific occasions. Companies are addressing this demand by providing personalized options, such as custom arrangements, tailored messages, and specialized packaging. Furthermore, advancements in e-commerce platforms have made customization easier and more accessible, streamlining the process and enabling direct delivery.



Streamlined Distribution and Delivery



With the increase in online floral sites, logistics and delivery systems have become essential to ensure customer satisfaction. The demand for last-minute gifts, especially during key holidays like Valentine's Day and Mother's Day, is being met by same-day and next-day delivery services. For instance, companies such as Mayfield Florist, and FTD are providing same-day flower delivery. Companies are also investing in improved inventory management and distribution networks to ensure fresh flowers reach consumers without delay.



INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS

Competition from Non-Floral Gifts



While flowers are still a favorite gift, competition from non-floral gifts such as chocolates, personalized items, and tech gadgets is increasing. For instance, nearly 20% of companies now spend over USD 1,000 on client gifts during the holidays, choosing personalized products & experiences as gifts.

For example, companies like Amazon and Apple have seen increased demand for custom-branded smart devices and premium gift boxes, offering lasting value and functionality that challenge the appeal of traditional floral gifts. These alternatives are becoming more appealing due to their practicality and longer-lasting nature, which may reduce the appeal of flowers in the gifting market.



INSIGHTS BY OCCASION



In 2024, personal & self-gifting accounted for the largest market share of over 58%. Personal & self-gifting has emerged as a significant trend in alignment with broader post-pandemic wellness and self-care practices. This trend is most prevalent among adults aged 25-34, followed by Gen Z adults, while less than 10% of individuals aged 55 or older report intentions to buy themselves a gift.

Women are notably more inclined than men to engage in self-gifting. Within the U.S. floral gifting market, these dynamics could indicate opportunities for marketing flowers as a form of personal indulgence, particularly targeting younger adults and female consumers who are more likely to participate in self-gifting.

INSIGHTS BY PLATFORM



The U.S. floral gifting market by platform is categorized into offline and online. The offline segment held the largest market share in 2024. The market has largely been driven by purchases that are almost right before the occurrence of a specific occasion, with consumers dropping in and out to purchase flowers swiftly. Buying flowers in-store is a characteristic of the baby boomer generation that has been purchasing flowers way back, and this is barely expected to change.

The opportunities for florists are ripe, with consumers willing to spend more on products that are prepped and delivered by florists as they are equated to quality. Some of them, such as Studio Choo Florists, are particularly popular with the millennials due to the way they are structured, their sustainability, and their almost instant same-day deliveries. Yet others are looking for new avenues of growth, thereby cultivating relationships with event planners to draw a constant, pre-determined sale. In parts of some cities, such as Manhattan, retail florists are shifting from catering to mass market demands in segments such as funerals and get-well to high-class consumers and corporates as the profitability is much higher.



Mass-market retailers and supermarkets are finding their way into the floral market and are progressing slowly. There is a trend toward full-service operations being observed among chain and independent supermarkets and grocery/service wholesalers. Supermarket chains are re-evaluating the system and contemplating starting their operations for growing flowers.

INSIGHTS BY PRODUCT



Based on the product, Bouquets & Arrangements account for the largest share of revenue earned by this segment in the U.S. floral gifting market. Bouquets are popular flowers to be gifted, as they come in a variety of forms from the simplest single flower arrangement to complicated designs for high-profile events. Market growth also reflects in stems, especially in markets with consumers who are keen to self-arrange or purchase fresh flowers for individual events. Over the past couple of years, bouquet displays and floral arrangements have begun to resemble art installations across events and in retail.

This has caught the attention of the experience-oriented young generation, and the influence has spilled over into the gifting space. Millennials are more likely to buy flowers to make a good impression on guests, and as a result, bouquets and arrangements have found a fancy among this segment of the population.



INSIGHTS BY PURCHASE OPTION



The U.S. floral gifting market by purchase option is segmented into one-time purchases and subscriptions. The one-time purchase segment dominates and holds the largest market share. This involves one-time special occasions, where the individual arranges flowers or gifts, sends them immediately, and uses them on a one-time basis to say happy birthday or happy holiday among others. More significant generic gifting is one of the primary spurs to these single purchases because it usually is spur-of-the-moment and occasion-related. The mobile medium has greatly influenced this, with consumers ordering flowers on the go for whatever occasion-be it a birthday, anniversary, or otherwise.

One notable opportunity in the market is the alignment with social causes. Millennials, who have a huge motivation towards creating a social difference, are behind this trend of endorsing brands that carry out social initiatives. For example, floral business houses could focus on the potential by getting involved with customers' activities, distributing flowers in the hospitals, or earning a portion of the sale and donating it to charity. All these will raise brand loyalty while making a brand stand out amidst competition. A personalized retail experience is becoming increasingly important for customer building and loyalty. Offering unique shopping experiences, such as incorporating florals into the texture and scent of a store or tailoring flower arrangements based on customer preferences, can greatly drive revenues.

