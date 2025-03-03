Consolidated Water to Attend the 37th Annual ROTH Conference, March 17-18, 2025

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ Global Select Market: CWCO), a leading designer, builder and operator of advanced water supply and treatment plants, has been invited to attend the 37th Annual ROTH Conference being held at The Laguna Cliffs Marriott in Dana Point, California, on March 16-18, 2025.

The conference will feature on-demand presentations by companies across a range of industry sectors, in-person one-on-one and small group meetings, industry panels, and fireside chats.

Past conferences have attracted more than 5,000 participants, comprised of institutional investors, family offices, high-net-worth investors, and equity analysts.

On March 17-18, Consolidated Water CEO, Rick McTaggart, will participate in one-on-one meetings with analysts and investors. He will be joined by the company’s EVP and COO, Ramjeet Jerrybandan.

They will discuss the company’s operating results and growth drivers across its four business segments, including its Cayman Islands water utility company, Caribbean-based seawater desalination plants, and U.S.-based manufacturing and services businesses.

The company increased its quarterly cash dividend 15.8% to $0.11 per share beginning in the fourth quarter of 2024.

About ROTH MKM

ROTH MKM is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Their full-service platform provides capital raising, high impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH MKM is a privately-held, employee-owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit www.roth.com.

About Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. develops and operates advanced water supply and treatment plants and water distribution systems. The company designs, constructs and operates seawater desalination facilities in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas and the British Virgin Islands, and designs, constructs and operates water treatment and reuse facilities in the United States. The company recently entered the U.S. desalination market with a contract to design, construct, operate and maintain a seawater desalination plant in Hawaii.

The company also manufactures and services a wide range of products and provides design, engineering, management, operating and other services applicable to commercial and municipal water production, supply and treatment, and industrial water and wastewater treatment.

For more information, visit cwco.com .

