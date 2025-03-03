Gabelli Funds to Host 16th Annual Specialty Chemicals Symposium Thursday, March 20, 2025

GREENWICH, Conn., March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds is hosting its 16th Annual Specialty Chemicals Symposium taking place at The Harvard Club in New York, NY on Thursday, March 20, 2025. The symposium will draw a variety of companies, with a focus on pricing power, margin recovery, interest rates, inventory stabilization, global trade policy, demand trends, and the M&A environment. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet with managements in a one-on-one setting.

Agenda:

8:20am Opening Remarks Rosemarie Morbelli, CFA Gabelli Funds Wayne Pinsent, CFA Gabelli Funds 8:30 Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT)* To Be Confirmed 9:00 Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQ) Bob Rasmus, President & CEO 9:30 BASF Corporation (XETRA: BAS.DE) Alex Koehler, Investor Relations 10:00 American Vanguard (NYSE: AVD) Douglas A. (“Dak”) Kaye, III, CEO 10:30 Quaker Houghton (NYSE: KWR) Jeffrey Schnell, VP Investor Relations 11:00 Rogers Corp (NYSE: ROG)* Colin Gouveia, President & CEO 11:30 Minerals Technologies (NYSE: MTX) Douglas Dietrich, Chairman & CEO; Erik Aldag, Senior VP Finance & Treasury & CFO Lydia Kopylova, VP Investor Relations 12:00pm Lunch Break 12:30 The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) Brandon Ontjes, VP Investor Relations 1:00 Orion S.A. (NYSE: OEC) Jeff Glajch, CFO Chris Kapsch, VP Investor Relations 1:30 Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE: RYAM) De Lyle Bloomquist, President & CEO Mickey Walsh, Treasurer, VP Investor Relations 2:00 The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW)* Jim Jaye, Senior VP Investor Relations; Eric Swanson, VP Investor Relations 2:30 Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) Jonathan Evans, President & CEO Luke Colton, Executive VP and CFO Virginia Morgan, VP Investor Relations & ESG

*Indicates virtual attendance

Details:

Gabelli Funds’ 16th Annual Specialty Chemicals Symposium

March 20, 2025

8:20 am – 3:00 pm

