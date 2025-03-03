Gabelli Funds to Host 16th Annual Specialty Chemicals Symposium Thursday, March 20, 2025

GREENWICH, Conn., March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds is hosting its 16th Annual Specialty Chemicals Symposium taking place at The Harvard Club in New York, NY on Thursday, March 20, 2025.  The symposium will draw a variety of companies, with a focus on pricing power, margin recovery, interest rates, inventory stabilization, global trade policy, demand trends, and the M&A environment.  Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet with managements in a one-on-one setting.

Agenda:

8:20amOpening RemarksRosemarie Morbelli, CFA Gabelli Funds
  Wayne Pinsent, CFA Gabelli Funds
   
8:30Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT)*To Be Confirmed
   
   
9:00Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQ)Bob Rasmus, President & CEO
   
   
9:30BASF Corporation (XETRA: BAS.DE)Alex Koehler, Investor Relations
   
   
10:00American Vanguard (NYSE: AVD)Douglas A. (“Dak”) Kaye, III, CEO
   
   
10:30Quaker Houghton (NYSE: KWR)Jeffrey Schnell, VP Investor Relations
   
11:00Rogers Corp (NYSE: ROG)*Colin Gouveia, President & CEO
   
11:30Minerals Technologies (NYSE: MTX)Douglas Dietrich, Chairman & CEO;
  Erik Aldag, Senior VP Finance & Treasury & CFO
  Lydia Kopylova, VP Investor Relations
12:00pmLunch Break 
   
12:30The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC)Brandon Ontjes, VP Investor Relations
   
1:00Orion S.A. (NYSE: OEC)Jeff Glajch, CFO
  Chris Kapsch, VP Investor Relations
   
1:30Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE: RYAM)De Lyle Bloomquist, President & CEO
  Mickey Walsh, Treasurer, VP Investor Relations
   
2:00The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW)*Jim Jaye, Senior VP Investor Relations;
  Eric Swanson, VP Investor Relations
   
2:30Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC)Jonathan Evans, President & CEO
  Luke Colton, Executive VP and CFO
  Virginia Morgan, VP Investor Relations & ESG
   

*Indicates virtual attendance

Details:
Gabelli Funds’ 16th Annual Specialty Chemicals Symposium
March 20, 2025
8:20 am – 3:00 pm
Conference Registration: https://gabelli.com/conferences/chemical

Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.

Contact:Rosemarie J. Morbelli, CFA
Senior VP, Specialty Chemicals
(914) 921-7757
  
 Wayne C. Pinsent, CFA
VP, Specialty Chemicals
(914) 921-8352
  