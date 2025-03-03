Andrea White Named Chief Human Resources Officer of Sonoco

HARTSVILLE, S.C., March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco Products Company (NYSE: SON), a global leader in high-value sustainable packaging, announced that Andrea White, has been named Chief Human Resources Officer and has been elected a corporate officer by the Company’s Board of Directors. She is a member of the Company’s Executive Committee and reports to Howard Coker, President and CEO.

White, 50, is an 18-year Sonoco veteran beginning her career as a Reliability Engineer after working in Manufacturing and Process Improvement for Milliken & Company for over a decade. She quickly expanded her roles within the Company to serve as a Global Maintenance Excellence Manager before assuming the position of Director, Global Sonoco Performance System and Organizational Development in 2018. In 2022, she was named Vice President, Global Operational Excellence with additional leadership responsibilities in Commercial Excellence and Information Technology before being named to the role as Vice President of Global Human Resources.

“We are pleased to have Andrea receive recognition for the critical role she plays as Sonoco’s Chief Human Resources Officer,” said Howard Coker, President and CEO. “Andrea is a visionary people leader who brings extensive knowledge of operations, management and Human Resources to this important leadership position.”

White is a 1996 graduate of N.C. State University, with a Bachelor of Science in Textile Engineering, and is certified in Lean Manufacturing and serves on the Florence Darlington Technical College Foundation Board.

