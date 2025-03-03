Design Therapeutics to Participate in Leerink’s Global Healthcare Conference

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Design Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DSGN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing treatments for serious degenerative genetic diseases, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat during Leerink’s Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, March 10, 2025, at 1:40 p.m. ET in Miami.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available here and in the investors section of the company’s website at www.designtx.com. The webcast will be archived for at least 30 days following the presentation.

About Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a new class of therapies based on its platform of GeneTAC® gene targeted chimera small molecules. The company’s GeneTAC® molecules are designed to either dial up or dial down the expression of a specific disease-causing gene to address the underlying cause of disease. In addition to its GeneTAC® programs, DT-216P2, in development for patients with Friedreich ataxia, and DT-168, for Fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy, the company is advancing programs in myotonic dystrophy type-1 and Huntington’s disease. Discovery efforts are underway for multiple genomic medicines. For more information, please visit designtx.com.