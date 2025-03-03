Tenaya Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming March Investor Conferences

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNYA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a mission to discover, develop and deliver potentially curative therapies that address the underlying causes of heart disease, today announced that Faraz Ali, Tenaya’s Chief Executive Officer, will participate in TD Cowen’s 45th Annual Health Care Conference and the Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference 2025. Details are as follows:

TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference

Date: Tuesday, March 4

Time: 1:10 PM ET – 1:40 PM ET

Format: Company Presentation

Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference 2025

Date: Wednesday, March 12

Time: 8:40 AM ET – 9:10 AM ET

Format: Fireside Chat

The live and archived webcast of the presentation and fireside chat may be accessed from the Investors section of Tenaya’s website . A replay of the webcasts will be available on the Tenaya website for approximately 30 days following each conference.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to a bold mission: to discover, develop and deliver potentially curative therapies that address the underlying drivers of heart disease. Tenaya employs a suite of integrated internal capabilities, including modality agnostic target validation, capsid engineering and manufacturing, to generate a portfolio of genetic medicines aimed at the treatment of both rare genetic disorders and more prevalent heart conditions. Tenaya’s pipeline includes TN-201, a gene therapy for MYBPC3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), TN-401, a gene therapy for PKP2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy (ARVC), TN-301, a small molecule HDAC6 inhibitor intended for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF), and multiple early-stage programs in preclinical development. For more information, visit www.tenayatherapeutics.com .

Tenaya Contacts

Michelle Corral

VP, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

IR@tenayathera.com

Investors

Anne-Marie Fields

Precision AQ

annemarie.fields@precisionaq.com