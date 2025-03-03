Norden Discovers Gold Mineralized Porphyry Intrusion Returning 4.26 g/t Gold 850 Metres East of Sunrise Mine at the Smart Creek Project, Montana

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norden Crown Metals Corp. ("Norden Crown" or the "Company") (TSXV:NOCR, Frankfurt; 03E) provides new assay results from reconnaissance mapping and sampling at the high-priority Sunrise Target at the Smart Creek Project located in western Montana, USA (Figure 1). The discovery of Gold mineralization sampled at surface 850 meters from the Sunrise Mine substantially increases the discovery potential of this target.

Summary of Results:

New discovery of gold-rich porphyry intrusions (4.26 g/t gold) 850m east of the historic Sunrise Mine. New porphyry target at Sunrise where historical mining reported grades of 6.22 g/t Au, 31.1 g/t Ag and 1.5% Cu1,2,3. High gold tenor in samples (3.2 g/t and 4.2 g/t gold) from the historic Sunrise Mine area. Confirmed epithermal gold-silver target.

Norden Crown’s CEO Pat Varas stated, “The Smart Creek Project is strategically located in the mining friendly state of Montana, containing widespread copper mineralization at surface and hosts 4 attractive porphyry copper, epithermal gold, replacement and exotic copper exploration targets with excellent host rocks.” Varas also highlighted that, “The presence of the previously unknown, gold-mineralized altered porphyry intrusions 850 meters away from the past producing Sunrise Mine constitutes an exploration breakthrough at Smart Creek’s Sunrise Target. This is now considered a newly recognized, low-risk exploration drill target with excellent epithermal gold and porphyry/CRD copper-gold potential.”

Montana State is a pro-mining jurisdiction in the United States with active copper mines and exploration projects including the Giant Butte Mine owned by Montana Resources LLP that produced 5.4 Billion Tonnes averaging 0.46 %Cu, 0.033 %Mo, and 4.30 g/t Ag5, The Black Butte mine development project (Sandfire Resources) which has resources including 8.8 million tonnes at 2.6% copper6 and Ivanhoe Electric’s Hog Heaven exploration project which has retuned 348 metres @ 1.08 AuEQ (0.43 g/t Au, 40.48 g/t Ag, 0.22% Pb and 0.22% Zn.)7

Sunrise Target Area Update

A total of 4 samples were collected on the Sunrise Target to geochemically characterize the mineralization, and to confirm historical grades at the Sunrise Mine.

A sample consisting of an intensely altered (silica-clay-sericite) porphyritic intrusion located 850 meters from the Sunrise Mine adit that returned 4.26 g/t Gold (Table 1; Fig. 2). This sample is significant because it demonstrates that gold mineralization extends well beyond the carbonate replacement style gold-copper-silver mineralization that was mined historically at Sunrise (see below). The gold-bearing porphyry intrusions suggest that there is a large epithermal to porphyry target footprint to be tested with drilling.

Two other samples collected from the Sunrise mine waste dumps confirm very significant precious metal tenor in vuggy silica (3.2 g/t Au; 72.1 g/t Ag) and hydrothermal breccia samples (4.2 g/t Au; 9.2 g/t Ag). These samples validate the exploration concepts for epithermal style gold-silver deposits at Sunrise Mountain.

Table 1. Rock sample geochemistry at the Sunrise Target, Smart Creek Project, Montana.

SAMPLE DETAILS MINERALIZATION PATHFINDER ELEMENTS OF INTEREST SAMPLE SAMPLE LATITUDE LONGITUDE SAMPLE GOLD SILVER Cu Mo As Sb Fe S NUMBER TYPE DECDEG DECDEG LITHOLOGY g/t g/t ppm ppm ppm ppm pct pct 191902 GRAB 46.481249 -113.31959 PORPHYRY 0.088 0.25 15 21 12 2.5 1.38 0.15 191903 COMPOSITE 46.481251 -113.3196 PORPHYRY 4.26 1.4 476 48 376 10 7.11 6.95 191904 GRAB 46.48043 -113.33001 BRECCIA 3.22 72.1 124 7 1085 212 2.14 0.21 191905 GRAB 46.480299 -113.3288 BRECCIA 4.22 9.2 491 5 1110 20 19.9 10

NOTE: The rock samples included in this table are select (grab) samples and may not represent underlying mineralization

Figure 1. The Smart Creek Project, located in western Montana and the distribution of gold grades for newly received rock samples at the Sunrise Target. These new data demonstrate that robust gold grades exist up to 850 meters from the Sunrise Mine in porphyritic intrusions. The data indicates that there is a linkage between historically mined CRD mineralization and epithermal-porphyry transitional mineralization.

Figure 2. Rock sample photographs from the Sunrise Mine target area. New data demonstrate that robust gold grades exist up to 850 meters from the historic Sunrise Mine in porphyritic intrusions providing a linkage between historically mined CRD mineralization and epithermal-porphyry transitional mineralization. A) Sample 191902 (0.09 g/t Au); B) sample 191903 (4.26 g/t Au); C) sample 191904 (3.22 g/t Au); sample 191905 (4.22 g/t Au).

Smart Creek Exploration Targeting

The Smart Creek Project is underlain by Belt Supergroup metasedimentary rocks including the highly prospective Helena Formation containing carbonate layers which are cut by porphyry intrusions and diabase dykes which together constitute an attractive geological environment with the potential for large porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum, carbonate replacement copper-gold-silver and exotic copper deposits (Figure 1). Exploration targeting done by previous exploration companies has identified three key target areas including Smart Creek (copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry mineralization), Smart Creek South (exotic copper mineralization), Sunrise (copper-gold- silver carbonate replacement mineralization) and Radio Tower (copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry and carbonate replacement and skarn mineralization). Historic work includes:

Recent drilling in 2022 resulted in excellent copper assay results including a 109.73 metre @ 0.75% Cu; 18.74 g/t Ag intercept (SMCR0022; see NR dated August 20, 2024).



Structurally controlled/replacement style gold targets at the Sunrise mine area with historic grades of 6.22 g/t Au, 31.1 g/t Ag and 1.5% Cu1,2.



Ongoing and upcoming technical work plans includes geological mapping, geochemistry and IP geophysics. Drill targets are expected to be finalized in Q2, with drilling expected to commence in the second half of 2025.

Notes

1Norden Crown Announces Acquisition of Option over the Smart Creek Copper-Gold Porphyry Project (Montana, USA), Public announcement, August 2024.

2Emmons, W.H., and Calkins, F.C., 1913. Geology and Ore Deposits of the Philipsburg Quadrangle, Montana. United States Geological Survey Professional Paper #78.

3Neither the Qualified Person (described below) nor Norden Crown has undertaken any independent investigation of the sampling, nor have they independently analyzed the results of the historical exploration work in order to verify the results. Norden Crown only considers these historical data relevant as the Company is using this data as a guide to develop future exploration programs. The Company’s future exploration work on the Project will include verification of the exploration data by its Qualified Person.

4Composite intervals are calculated using length weighted averages based on a combination of lithological breaks and copper, gold, and silver geochemical assay. All intervals reported are core lengths, and true thicknesses are yet to be determined. Mineral resource modeling is required before true thicknesses can be reliably estimated. Composite drill intercepts are reported at minimum copper grades of 0.1% copper to a minimum of 3.5 meters and include up to 3.5 meters of internal dilution.

5https://mbmg.mtech.edu/pdf/geologyvolume/ReedDillesButteChapter_Final.pdf

6https://blackbuttecopper.com/news/sandfire-resources-america-achieves-major-milestones-with-completion-of-black-butte-copper-project-feasibility-study-and-updated-mineral-resource-for-lowry-deposit/

7https://ivanhoeelectric.com/news/ivanhoe-electric-reports-recent-drill-results-from-its-initial-exploration-program-at-the-hog-heaven-project-in-montana/

About Norden Crown

Norden Crown is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery of large-scale, copper and gold deposits in exceptional, historical mining project areas in the Americas.

The Company aims to discover new economic mineral deposits in historical mining districts that have seen exploration in geologically attractive mining jurisdictions, where economically favorable grades have been indicated by historic drilling and outcrop sampling.

Norden Crown is led by an experienced management team and an accomplished technical team, with successful track records in mine discovery, mining development and financing.

Qualified Person

Daniel MacNeil, P. Geo, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has read and approved all technical and scientific information contained in this news release. Mr. MacNeil is a technical advisor for Norden Crown.

On behalf of Norden Crown Metals Corp.

Patricio Varas, Chairman and CEO

For more information on Norden Crown please visit the Company website at www.nordencrownmetals.com or contact us at +1.604.922.8810 or info@nordencm.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements relating to the use of proceeds from the Private Placement and the planned exploration activities on the Property. Although Norden Crown believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the proceeds of the Private Placement being used other than as described herein; competition within the industry; actual results of current exploration activities; environmental risks; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; future price of commodities; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, and other risks of the mining industry; delays in obtaining approvals or financing; risks related to indebtedness and the service of such indebtedness; as well as those factors, risks and uncertainties identified and reported in the Company’s public filings under Norden Crown’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Although Norden Crown has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Norden Crown disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f19d249c-c66d-4713-a52a-61883e186727

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0f286616-e8e0-45bc-84f4-ee4bd144e5ea