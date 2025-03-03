Torr Metals Extends Gold Soil Anomalies by 3.6 Kilometers at Filion, Returning Up to 1.04 g/t Au

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Torr Metals Inc. (“Torr” or the "Company") (TSX-V: TMET.V) is pleased to report results from its recently completed soil sampling survey at the 100%-owned, 261 km² Filion Gold Project in northern Ontario. Of the 1,092 B-horizon soil samples collected in 2024, an initial geochemical analysis identified a subset of 325 samples for gold analysis, returning grades of up to 1.04 grams per tonne (g/t) gold (Au) in soil within the Oscar Zone (Figure 1). This anomaly lies approximately 1.8 km east along-strike of the Miller Zone gold-in-soil anomaly, which was announced in early 2024, with soil samples yielding up to 1.32 g/t Au. Both anomalies occur along the same first-order structural corridor, where interpreted shearing extends over a total strike length of 5.8 km and remains open in both directions. Additionally, Torr has identified four concise multi-kilometer gold exploration targets - Keevil, Miller, Arto, and Oscar Zones (Figure 1) - that exhibit geochemical pathfinders (Figure 2. A-D) and structural controls comparable to the Greenstone orogenic gold deposit, situated on the opposing northern boundary of the Quetico Subprovince ~288 km west along the Trans-Canada Highway (Figure 3).

The recently identified Keevil, Miller, Arto, and Oscar geochemical anomalies remain untested by drilling and are easily accessible via logging roads, just 6 km north of the Trans-Canada Highway 11 and a regional railroad, providing excellent infrastructure for ongoing exploration and development.

Highlights:

Extensive Hydrothermal Alteration & Multi-Element Gold Pathfinders Identified

Strong gold correlation with arsenic (As), tellurium (Te), tungsten (W), bismuth (Bi), and sulfur (S) (Figure 2. A-D) that based on recent field observations is indicative of a broad sericite-carbonate alteration envelope spanning >300m within the Miller and Oscar target zones.

Anomalous pathfinder elements have a comparable scale and geochemical signature to the Greenstone orogenic gold deposit (Toth et al., 20241).

Structural Controls Confirm High-Potential Gold Targets

Gold-in-soil anomalies align with conductive Very Low Frequency Electromagnetic (VLF-EM) geophysical signatures, interpreted as moderate to steeply-south dipping shear structures, located along contacts with interpreted felsic intrusions (low conductivity/high resistivity anomaly). This is a prime structural setting for gold deposition, consistent with regional gold deposits.

Additional Gold Assays Pending

Of the 325 soil samples analyzed, 7 returned values greater than 15 parts per billion (ppb) Au, with 5 surpassing 25 ppb Au and 3 exhibiting values greater than 300 ppb Au. Based on the initial success of this test gold assays are pending on the remaining 767 soil samples.

Malcolm Dorsey, President and CEO, commented: “These latest soil sampling results continue to reinforce the significant scale and prospectivity of the Filion Gold Project, with strong geochemical indicators of gold mineralization extending 4.6 km in strike-length across our four zones. The discovery of multiple gold soil anomalies, combined with clear pathfinder element associations and extensive hydrothermal alteration, highlights the potential for multiple significant gold systems in this area that have yet to be drill tested; in a region well-endowed with multimillion-ounce deposits just down the road. With excellent infrastructure and further assays pending, we are now well-positioned to advance the Filion Project in 2025 with several drill-ready targets.”

1Tóth Z, Lafrance B, Dubé B, Mercier-Langevin P, Creaser RA, Leybourne MI. 2024. The geology of the Greenstone orogenic gold deposit, Geraldton, Ontario, Canada: Structural controls, mineralogy, geochemistry, and geochronology. Ore Geology Reviews, Volume 175, December 2024. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.oregeorev.2024.106345.

Methodology and QA/QC

All soil sample preparation and subsequent geochemical determination was performed by ALS Geochemistry. Sample preparation followed ALS method PREP-41, wherein samples are dry-sieved to split the plus and minus-180 micron fractions. The following analyses were performed on the latter ‘fine’ fraction. Multi-element (and original Au concentration) determination followed ALS method ME-MS41, wherein 0.5 g of sample material is digested in aqua regia and then undergoes inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectroscopy (± mass spectrometry). The subset of re-assayed samples followed ALS method Au-NANO51. Here, 10 g of sample undergoes ‘near-total’ digestion in aqua regia and hydrofluoric acid, and Au is determined by inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry incorporating collision/reaction cells to determine sub-ppb Au concentrations. Not all of the samples selected for Au-NANO51 analysis had sufficient remaining fine material following the original analyses, and these samples were noted and not analyzed. A total of 16 in-sequence, field-inserted duplicate and blank samples were re-run to maintain the original Quality Assurance / Quality Control program.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geol., P.Geo., a consultant to the Company who is a qualified person defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About Torr Metals

Torr Metals, based in Vancouver, BC, is advancing its 100% owned, district-scale copper-gold porphyry and orogenic gold projects, all organically generated in-house at minimal cost. Each project benefits from excellent infrastructure, enabling cost-effective, year-round exploration. The 240 km² Kolos Copper-Gold Project located in southern British Columbia’s Quesnel Terrane is just 30 km southeast of Canada’s largest open-pit copper mine at Highland Valley. In northern Ontario, the 261 km² Filion Gold Project lies along the Trans-Canada Highway 11, 42 km northwest of Kapuskasing, covering an unexplored greenstone belt with high-grade gold potential just 202 km from the world-class Timmins mining camp. For more information, visit Torr Metals’ website or view documents on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Torr Metals Inc.

"Malcolm Dorsey"

Malcolm Dorsey

President, CEO and Director

For further information:

Malcolm Dorsey

Telephone: 236-982-4300

Email: malcolmd@torrmetals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the use of proceeds from the Company's recently completed financings, and the future plans or prospects of the Company. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to business, market and economic risks, uncertainties and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Other factors which could materially affect such forward-looking information are described in the risk factors in the Company's most recent annual management's discussion and analysis which is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities law

Corporate Communications

IBN

Austin, Texas

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

512.354.7000 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Attachments