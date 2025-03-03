Tenax Therapeutics to Participate in the Leerink Partners 2025 Global Healthcare Conference

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TENX) (“Tenax Therapeutics” or the “Company”), a Phase 3, development-stage pharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing products that address cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet medical need, today announced that the Company will participate in a fireside chat at the Leerink Partners 2025 Global Healthcare Conference, which is taking place from March 10-12, 2025, in Miami, FL.

Details of presentation:

Format: Fireside Chat

Participants: Chris Giordano, President & Chief Executive Officer, Stuart Rich, MD, Chief Medical Officer

Date and Time: March 10, 2025, at 3:40pm ET

The live and archived webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the Company’s investor relations webpage.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. is a Phase 3, development-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products that address cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet medical need. The Company owns global rights to develop and commercialize levosimendan, which it has prioritized in the near term. Tenax Therapeutics also may resume developing its unique oral formulation of imatinib. For more information, visit www.tenaxthera.com. Tenax Therapeutics’ common stock is listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC under the symbol “TENX”.

Contact:

Investor and Media:

Merrill Barrett

Argot Partners

tenax@argotpartners.com