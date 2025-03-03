Enphase Energy Increases Deployments of Legacy NEM System Expansion Solution in California

FREMONT, Calif., March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today announced increased deployments of its solution for expanding legacy net energy metering (NEM) solar energy systems in California as utilities streamline their approval process. Homeowners can now expand their systems without losing NEM status for their existing setup, thanks to new Enphase® Energy System™ configurations with IQ® Microinverters, IQ® Batteries, and Enphase Power Control.

Enphase first announced its solution for expanding legacy NEM systems in California last year. Since then, the application process for installing these systems with the top utilities in California has improved to support a more streamlined process. Hundreds of systems have been approved already, with many more expected to be approved soon.

Many California solar homeowners are consuming more energy than they produce due to increasing home and transportation electrification. Previously, those on legacy NEM programs (1.0 and 2.0) couldn’t expand their systems without transitioning to NEM 3.0, which offers lower export rates. Now, with new Enphase system configurations and a power control feature, homeowners can expand their systems while retaining legacy NEM benefits. The existing system can continue exporting to the grid, while the new system is restricted from grid exports and designed to serve increased household consumption. This will help homeowners meet rising energy needs, lower electricity bills, and create more business opportunities for installers. Installers should check with their regional California utility for details on potential charges associated with implementing the new systems. Watch an explainer video from the Enphase Training Team here.

“California utilities streamlining the approval process for expanding legacy systems has enabled us to more efficiently and effectively serve our customers,” said Mike Teresso, president at Baker Electric Home Energy. “Enphase’s solution is helping us meet growing energy demands while giving homeowners the flexibility they need for the future.”

“We appreciate utilities simplifying the approval process for legacy NEM expansions in California,” said John Almond, CEO of Semper Solaris. “Our customers want to add more solar and storage without losing the value of their existing systems, and now they can do just that. This is a win for homeowners and a huge opportunity for installers like us to help more people take control of their growing energy needs.”

“Expanding solar systems under legacy NEM used to be a challenge,” said Ed Murray, president of Aztec Solar. “Now, California’s application process is more streamlined, and Enphase’s innovative solution allows us to easily design solutions enabling savings and giving homeowners more energy independence. This is a big step forward for California solar!”

In addition, Solargraf®, Enphase’s design and proposal software platform, can help installers seamlessly design and generate proposals for expanded legacy NEM systems. For new systems, the platform can also optimize solar and battery projects to help enable maximum savings under the new California solar rules.

“This is exactly the kind of progress we want to see – utilities making it easier for homeowners to expand their clean energy systems without unnecessary barriers,” said Ken Fong, senior vice president and general manager of the Americas and APAC at Enphase Energy. “Our software and hardware solution, combined with a more efficient utility approval process, enables homeowners to get more value from solar and battery systems and installers to expand their business quickly. We’re committed to supporting installers and homeowners as they navigate these new opportunities.”

For more information about Enphase’s solution for expanding legacy NEM solar energy systems in California, please visit the Enphase website (Installers and Homeowners).

