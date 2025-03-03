LENZ Therapeutics to Host Commercial Day on April 15, 2025

SAN DIEGO, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LENZ or “LENZ” or the “Company”), a pre-commercial stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of the first and only aceclidine-based eye drop to improve near vision in people with presbyopia, today announced that it will host a Commercial Day to highlight the commercialization strategy and progress towards the potential approval of LNZ100 for the treatment of presbyopia. The event will take place on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. EST.

The event will include presentations by management to feature key updates as the Company approaches the potential approval and launch of LNZ100, including commercialization strategies, supply chain and product distribution readiness, perspectives from Key Opinion Leader and Eye Care Professionals and additional special guest speakers.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available through the link here and on the Events section of the Investor Relations page of the LENZ Therapeutics website at www.LENZ-tx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 12 months following the event.

About LENZ Therapeutics

LENZ Therapeutics is a pre-commercial biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of the first and only aceclidine-based eye drop to improve near vision in patients with presbyopia. LENZ’s product candidate LNZ100 is a preservative-free, single-use, once-daily eye drop containing aceclidine. LNZ100 was evaluated in the registration-enabling Phase 3 CLARITY study as a potential therapy for the treatment of presbyopia, a condition impacting an estimated 1.8 billion people globally and 128 million people in the United States. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of August 8, 2025 for LNZ100. LENZ is committed to commercializing an ideal pharmaceutical presbyopia solution that enhances vision for “all eyes, all day”. LENZ is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, visit: LENZ-Tx.com.

Contacts:

Dan Chevallard

LENZ Therapeutics

IR@LENZ-Tx.com