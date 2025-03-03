Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Announces Multiple Data Presentations at Society of Gynecologic Oncology 2025 Annual Meeting on Women’s Cancer

Updated clinical data from ongoing DENALI clinical trial of azenosertib in patients with PROC
Preclinical data of azenosertib demonstrating antitumor effects with microtubule inhibitor based ADCs
SAN DIEGO, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zentalis® Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a potentially first-in-class and best-in-class WEE1 inhibitor for patients with ovarian cancer and other tumor types, today announced multiple presentations, including an oral presentation with updated clinical data from the ongoing Phase 2 DENALI clinical trial of azenosertib in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (PROC), at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology (SGO) 2025 Annual Meeting on Women’s Cancer, to be held on March 14-17 in Seattle, Washington.
Oral Presentation
- Abstract Title: Cyclin E1 is a Predictive Biomarker of Azenosertib Benefit in Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer (PROC): Outcomes from Part 1b of the DENALI Study (GOG-3066)
- Presenter: Fiona Simpkins, M.D.
- Session: Scientific Plenary II: Hitting the Target - Maximizing IMPACT
- Date/Time: Saturday, March 15, 8:25am PST
Poster Presentation
- Abstract Title: The WEE1 Inhibitor Azenosertib Shows Synergistic Antitumor Effects With Microtubule Inhibitor–Based Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs) in Preclinical Models
- Presenter: Joanna Guo, Ph.D.
- Session: In-Person Poster Session
- Date and Time: Sunday, March 16, 8:15-8:45am and 2:10-3:00pm PST
About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals
Zentalis® Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing azenosertib (ZN-c3), a potentially first-in-class and best-in-class WEE1 inhibitor for patients with Cyclin E1+ platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (PROC). Azenosertib is being evaluated as a monotherapy and in combination across multiple tumor types in clinical trials and has broad franchise potential. In clinical trials, azenosertib has been well tolerated and has demonstrated anti-tumor activity as a single agent across multiple tumor types. The Company is also leveraging its extensive experience and capabilities to translate its science to advance research on additional areas of opportunity for azenosertib outside PROC. Zentalis has operations in San Diego.
For more information, please visit www.zentalis.com. Follow Zentalis on X/Twitter at @ZentalisP and on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/zentalis-pharmaceuticals.
