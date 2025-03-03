More Power, Less Bulk: Mophie’s New Powerstation Lineup Delivers High-Density, High-Capacity Charging

SALT LAKE CITY, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mophie®, a leading brand in power and innovator of intelligent solutions for mobile devices, is redefining mobile charging with the launch of four powerful new devices: Powerstation® Mini, Powerstation, Powerstation Pro, and Powerstation Ultra. Designed to meet the demands of today’s fast-paced lifestyle, these portable power banks deliver rapid charging (up to 50% to iPhone 15 Pro in just 30 minutes)1, a premium, anodized aluminum body and soft-touch endcaps, compact design, and convenience for users who are on the move.

Introducing the Powerstation Lineup

Powerstation Mini ($29.95 MSRP) – Big Power, Small Package

Powerstation Mini ensures you’ve always got power at the ready. This ultra-compact charger—the size of a lipstick—contains a 5,000mAh internal battery, fits easily in your pocket and provides up to one full phone charge. Featuring a fast-charging 20W USB-C PD port, the Powerstation Mini provides iPhone 15 Pro users up to 28 hours of video playback, up to 2 hours of video streaming, and up to 88 hours of audio playback.2

Powerstation ($39.95 MSRP) – Compact Power for All-Day Charging

For those who need more juice, Powerstation contains a 10,000mAh internal battery capable of delivering up to two full phone charges. Equipped with dual 30W USB-C PD ports, Powerstation can charge a phone and a tablet simultaneously—or share power with a friend—and provide iPhone 15 Pro with up to 55 hours of video playback, up to 176 hours of music playback, and up to 45 hours of content streaming.2

Powerstation Pro ($59.95 MSRP) – The Ultimate Travel Companion

Step up your charging game with Powerstation Pro that contains a 20,000mAh internal battery to deliver up to four full phone charges. Need to charge multiple devices? Three USB-C PD ports (two at 45W output; one at 20W output) allow you to charge a phone, tablet, and headphones all at once. Whether streaming, video chatting, or gaming, this sleek, ultra-durable power bank keeps up with your busiest days and delivers iPhone 15 Pro with up to 112 hours of video playback, up to 353 hours of music playback, and up to 91 hours of content streaming.2

Powerstation Ultra ($99.95 MSRP) – The Pinnacle of Portable Power

For the most demanding users, Powerstation Ultra contains a 25,000mAh internal battery—enough for up to five full phone charges or one full MacBook Pro charge. With 140W output, it can charge compatible laptops at full speed. Its three USB-C PD ports (one at 140W; two at 100W output) make it the ultimate power solution for professionals, travelers, and content creators who need reliable, high-speed charging on the go. Powerstation Ultra provides iPhone 15 Pro with up to 143 hours of video playback, up to 450 hours of music playback, and up to 116 hours of content streaming.2

Never Run Out of Power Again

“The new Powerstation lineup isn’t just about keeping your phone charged—it’s about unlocking the full potential of your devices, from smartphones to tablets and even laptops,” said Jared Dahl, Head of Marketing at Mophie. “We’ve packed industry-leading power density and high-capacity output into a sleek, portable design that feels every bit as premium as the devices it powers. Users will immediately notice the difference—not just in how it looks and feels, but in the speed and reliability of the charge. Whether you’re working remotely, traveling, or pushing the limits of mobile gaming and creative workflows, our new Powerstation range delivers fast, reliable power whenever and wherever you need it.”

Availability

The Mophie Powerstation Mini, Powerstation, and Powerstation Pro will be available in early April on Mophie.com and at Best Buy and other retail stores nationwide. Powerstation Ultra will follow in late May. The Powerstation line includes a two-year manufacturer’s warranty for added peace of mind.

1Based on a 30-minute charge from 0% on an iPhone 15 Pro using the USB-C PD 20W port and a USB-C to USB-C cable. Results will vary by charging configuration and device.

2Extra hours of usage is an estimate based on using the calculated extra percentage battery life with the full battery playback hours stated by manufacturer of the iPhone 15 Pro. The number of hours of battery life you receive depends on a variety of factors that are different for every user.

iPhone and MacBook are trademarks of Apple, Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks belong to their respective owners.

About Mophie

Mophie, a ZAGG brand, is a leading brand in power and an award-winning designer and manufacturer that empowers the mobile world to Stay Powerful®. Widely acclaimed for innovative mobile solutions, Mophie is the proud developer of the original juice pack. As an innovator in wireless charging, portable chargers, cables, and wall adapters, Mophie products are recognized for style and engineered for performance, providing a seamless integration of hardware and design. Mophie products are available in more than 130 countries, and can be found at Apple, Best Buy, Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile stores, as well as other leading retailers. Visit Mophie.com and follow us on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram.

