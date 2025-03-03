Integral Metals Advances Woods Creek Exploration with Additional Geochemical and Mineralogical Analysis

CALGARY, Alberta, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integral Metals Corp. (CSE: INTG | OTC: ITGLF FSE: ZK9) (the “Company” or “Integral”) is pleased to announce that, following the encouraging results from the initial batch of samples collected from the Woods Creek project, the Company is moving forward with further geochemical and mineralogical analysis.

The initial geochemical results provided valuable insights into the rare earth element (REE) potential of the Woods Creek project, located in Montana. In light of these findings, Integral Metals has decided to proceed with the analysis of the remaining 37 samples collected by Childs Geoscience during the summer of 2024. This additional geochemical data will aid in refining the geological understanding of the area and identifying potential zones of enrichment, including the presence of critical metals such as gallium. Recent studies in the region have demonstrated a strong association between gallium and REE mineralization, reinforcing the significance of Woods Creek as a prospective source of these materials.

Furthermore, three previously identified mineralized samples will undergo QEMSCAN mineralogical analysis. This advanced technique will help determine the specific mineral hosts of rare metals within the carbonatite and associated lithologies, providing critical information for ongoing exploration and targeting.

“We are encouraged by the results from the first batch of samples and are eager to gain a more comprehensive understanding of the geological conditions at Woods Creek,” said Paul Sparkes, CEO of Integral Metals. “The combination of geochemical and mineralogical studies will allow us to better assess the potential for rare earth and critical metal mineralization within the project area.”

Integral Metals remains committed to advancing the Woods Creek project through systematic exploration and data-driven decision-making. The Company looks forward to sharing further updates as results from the upcoming analyses become available.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed, verified, and approved by Jared Suchan, Ph.D., P.Geo., VP of Exploration at the Company, and a “Qualified Person” as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Paul Sparkes

Chief Executive Officer

825-414-3163

info@integralmetals.com

ABOUT INTEGRAL METALS CORP.

Integral is an exploration stage company, engaged in the business of mineral exploration for critical minerals, including gallium, germanium, and rare earth elements, with the goal of contributing to the development of a domestic supply chain for these minerals. Integral holds properties in mining-friendly jurisdictions in Canada and the United States of America, including the Northwest Territories, Manitoba and Montana, where it has received regulatory support for its exploration efforts.

