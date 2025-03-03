Velcan Holdings: Share buyback program - weekly statement

Luxembourg, 3 March 2025

SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME
Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 29th June 2021
Implemented upon the decision of the Board of Directors dated 8 January 2025,

DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES
EFFECTED FROM 26 FEBRUARY 2025 TO 28 FEBRUARY 2025

Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg
Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803

Trading date Number of shares purchasedPurchase price per share Total amount of purchases PurposeMarket
26/02/2025150€ 17,8000€ 2 670,00Cancellation or free shares coverageEuro MTF Luxembourg
27/02/2025560€ 18,0000€ 10 080,00Cancellation or free shares coverageEuro MTF Luxembourg
28/02/2025800€ 17,9625€ 14 370,00Cancellation or free shares coverageEuro MTF Luxembourg

Repurchase programme’s full description dated 13th January 2025 is available on Velcan Holdings’ website

