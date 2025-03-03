Velcan Holdings: Share buyback program - weekly statement

Luxembourg, 3 March 2025
SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME
Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 29th June 2021
Implemented upon the decision of the Board of Directors dated 8 January 2025,
DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES
EFFECTED FROM 26 FEBRUARY 2025 TO 28 FEBRUARY 2025
Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg
Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803
|Trading date
|Number of shares purchased
|Purchase price per share
|Total amount of purchases
|Purpose
|Market
|26/02/2025
|150
|€ 17,8000
|€ 2 670,00
|Cancellation or free shares coverage
|Euro MTF Luxembourg
|27/02/2025
|560
|€ 18,0000
|€ 10 080,00
|Cancellation or free shares coverage
|Euro MTF Luxembourg
|28/02/2025
|800
|€ 17,9625
|€ 14 370,00
|Cancellation or free shares coverage
|Euro MTF Luxembourg
Repurchase programme’s full description dated 13th January 2025 is available on Velcan Holdings’ website
Regulatory information available on www.velcan.lu
Investor Relations Contact investor@velcan.lu
