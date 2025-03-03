Velcan Holdings: Share buyback program - weekly statement

Luxembourg, 3 March 2025

SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME

Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 29th June 2021

Implemented upon the decision of the Board of Directors dated 8 January 2025,

DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES

EFFECTED FROM 26 FEBRUARY 2025 TO 28 FEBRUARY 2025

Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg

Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803

Trading date Number of shares purchased Purchase price per share Total amount of purchases Purpose Market 26/02/2025 150 € 17,8000 € 2 670,00 Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg 27/02/2025 560 € 18,0000 € 10 080,00 Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg 28/02/2025 800 € 17,9625 € 14 370,00 Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg

