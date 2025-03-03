Wound Care Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 32.75 Billion by 2033, Growing at a CAGR of 3.94%: Straits Research

New York, United States, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global demand for wound care products is increasing as the number of patients with chronic and acute wounds rises. Market leaders continually focus on introducing innovative wound care products to meet unmet demand. As a result, more people are using conventional, bioactive, and other wound care products. In addition, governments in developing nations and other for-profit and non-profit organizations are increasingly focusing on various awareness campaigns to educate the public about innovative product offerings and therapeutic options for chronic and advanced wounds.

Market Dynamics

Growing Popularity of Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) and Expanding funding for R&D Activities Drives the Global Market

The increase in Ambulatory Surgical centers (ASCs) is also anticipated to impact the wound care market. Surgery, testing, and preventive care are just a few of the many services that ASCs provide. Surgery for pain management, urology, orthopedics, restorative, reconstructive, alternative plastic surgery, and gastrointestinal (GI) surgery are all performed in ambulatory surgery facilities. ASCs have become more prevalent, their services have improved, and they have become more affordable.

Due to increased R&D spending and the launch of innovative products by market players like B. Braun Melsungen AG and ConvaTec Group PLC, demand for these products is predicted to increase, especially in developed countries. Additionally, the distinct clinical benefits of negative pressure wound therapy and the introduction of cutting-edge features like single use by market players entice medical professionals worldwide to use NPWT devices.

Growing Need for Refined Products Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Numerous manufacturers attempt to expand the market primarily through acquisitions in developing regions. In addition, market participants are anticipated to adopt mergers or acquisitions with regional players and other expansion strategies to expand their market offerings. In addition, the growth of the markets for sealants, glues, and hemostats has been strong enough to captivate market participants.

Regional Analysis

North America has dominated the wound care market with the highest revenue share and is expected to increase during the forecast period. Significant factors influencing the market growth in this region include a sizable population base and an expanding patient pool in nations like the U.S.

Key Highlights

The global wound care market size was valued at USD 23.13 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach from USD 24.04 billion in 2025 to USD 32.75 billion by 2033 , growing at a CAGR of 3.94% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

and is projected to reach from to , growing at a during the forecast period (2025-2033). Based on the product, the market is divided into advanced wound dressing, surgical wound care, traditional wound care, and wound therapy devices. The market for wound care is dominated by the advanced wound dressing segment.

Based on application, the market is bifurcated into chronic and acute wounds. The chronic wounds segment dominated the wound care market.

Based on end-use, the market is categorized into hospitals, specialty clinics, and home healthcare. During the forecast period, the segment for acute wounds is anticipated to experience the fastest CAGR.

North America has dominated the wound care market with the highest revenue share and is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

Smith & Nephew Mölnlycke Health Care AB Convatec Group PLC Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson) Baxter International DeRoyal Industries, Inc. Coloplast Corp. Medtronic 3M Company Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation Medline Industries, Inc. Braun Melsungen AG Cardinal Health, Inc. Organogenesis Inc. MIMEDX Group, Inc.

Recent Developments

In June 2022: Smith & Nephew announced a new UK R&D and manufacturing facility for Advanced Wound Management with a USD 100m+ investment near Hull. Smith & Nephew (LSE: SN, NYSE: SNN), the global medical technology business, announced that it would build a new R&D and manufacturing facility for its Advanced Wound Management franchise on the outskirts of Hull, UK.

In March 2022: Smith & Nephew announced a new study showing GRAFIX™ Membrane cut the diabetic foot ulcer recurrence rate in half compared to leading competitors. Smith & Nephew (LSE: SN, NYSE: SNN), the global medical technology business, announced the publication of a peer-reviewed study in the Advances in Wound Care Journal reporting outcomes for Medicare patients with a diabetic foot ulcer (DFU) that shows GRAFIX Cryopreserved Placental Membrane cut DFU recurrence rates in half compared to leading cellular and tissue-based product (CTP) competitors.

In March 2022:Convatec Group completed the acquisition of Triad Life Sciences Inc as it enters the attractive wound biologics segment. The Triad team, current portfolio, and product pipeline will now transition to Convatec's Advanced Wound Care (AWC) business and be known as Convatec Advanced Tissue Technologies.

Smith & Nephew announced a new study showing GRAFIX™ Membrane cut the diabetic foot ulcer recurrence rate in half compared to leading competitors. Smith & Nephew (LSE: SN, NYSE: SNN), the global medical technology business, announced the publication of a peer-reviewed study in the Advances in Wound Care Journal reporting outcomes for Medicare patients with a diabetic foot ulcer (DFU) that shows GRAFIX Cryopreserved Placental Membrane cut DFU recurrence rates in half compared to leading cellular and tissue-based product (CTP) competitors. In March 2022:Convatec Group completed the acquisition of Triad Life Sciences Inc as it enters the attractive wound biologics segment. The Triad team, current portfolio, and product pipeline will now transition to Convatec's Advanced Wound Care (AWC) business and be known as Convatec Advanced Tissue Technologies.

Segmentation

By Product

Advanced Wound Care Infection Management Silver Wound Dressings Non-Silver Dressings Collagen Dressings Exudate Management Hydrocolloids Dressings Foam Dressings Alginate Dressings Hydrogel Dressings Active Wound Care Skin Substitutes Growth Factors Therapy Devices Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Oxygen and Hyperbaric Oxygen Equipment Electromagnetic Therapy Devices Others

Surgical Wound Care Sutures & staples Tissue adhesive and sealants Anti-infective dressing

Traditional Wound Care Medical Tapes Cotton Bandages Gauzes Sponges Cleansing Agents



By Application

Chronic Wounds Diabetic foot ulcers Pressure ulcers Venous leg ulcers Others

Acute Wounds Surgical & traumatic wounds Burns



By Mode of Purchase

Prescribed

Non-prescribed (OTC)

By End User

Hospitals

Home Care Settings

Wound Care Centers

Nursing Homes

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East And Africa

Latin America

