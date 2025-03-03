Nvni Group Engages MZ Group to Lead Investor Relations and Shareholder Communications Program

Identifies Current and Future Shareholder Resources

Encourages Investors to Sign up for Email Alerts to Stay up to Date on Company

NEW YORK, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nvni Group Limited (Nasdaq: NVNI) (“Nuvini” or the “Company”), a leading acquirer of private SaaS B2B companies in Latin America, today announced the engagement of international investor relations specialists MZ Group (MZ) to develop its investor relations and financial communications program across all key markets.

MZ Group will work closely with Nuvini management to increase the Company’s visibility throughout the retail and institutional investment community. The initiative is focused on educating the investment community on the fundamentals of Nuvini’s uniquely defined acquisition strategy driven by management’s direct access network supplying a pipeline in the highly fragmented SaaS B2B markets Brazil and Latin America. Nuvini’s current portfolio of seven (7) multi-vertical SaaS solutions underwent thorough due diligence to verify suitability with the Company’s core investment criteria including positive cash generation and high growth potential. Importantly, the Company operates with a focus on generating and delivering value to all stakeholders. This includes providing a foundation for its portfolio of entrepreneurial management teams to execute operations while remaining diligent capital allocators to provide attractive long-term shareholder returns.

To track Nuvini’s operational progress and remain updated on investor materials, please visit the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.nuvini.co/.

Press Release alerts are the most effective way to stay up to date on the latest Company announcements and milestones. Investors and analysts interested in staying up to date can sign up for email alerts here.

Investors and analysts interested in staying up to date can sign up for email alerts here. If you have questions, please visit our FAQ page here, or email NVNI@mzgroup.us.

To schedule a conference call with management, please email your request to NVNI@mzgroup.us.



About MZ Group

MZ North America is the US division of MZ Group, a global leader in investor relations with over 250 employees, 800 clients across 12 different exchanges. For over 25 years, MZ has implemented award winning programs and developed a reputation for delivering tangible results for public and private companies via strategic communications, industry-leading investor outreach, public relations, a market intelligence desk, and a suite of technology solutions, spanning websites, conference call/webcasting, video production and XBRL/Edgar filing services. MZ maintains a global footprint with professionals located throughout every time zone in North America, as well as Taipei and São Paulo. For more information, please visit www.mzgroup.us.

About Nuvini

Headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, Nuvini is the leading private serial software business acquirer in Latin America. The Nuvini Group acquires software companies within SaaS markets in Latin America. It focuses on acquiring profitable “business-to-business” SaaS companies with a consolidated business model, recurring revenue, positive cash generation and relevant growth potential. The Nuvini Group enables its acquired companies to provide mission-critical solutions to customers within its industry or sector. Its business philosophy is to invest in established companies and foster an entrepreneurial environment that would enable companies to become leaders in their respective industries. The Nuvini Group’s goal is to buy, retain and create value through long-term partnerships with the existing management of its acquired companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this press release include or may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created by those laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on Nuvini. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting Nuvini will be those that we have anticipated. Where a forward-looking statement expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “forecast,” “outlook,” “aim,” “target,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “may,” “likely,” “plan,” “probably” or similar words may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements about the ability of Nuvini to: realize the benefits expected from this strategic partnership; achieve projections and anticipate uncertainties relating to the business, operations and financial performance of Nuvini, including (i) expectations with respect to financial and business performance, including financial projections and business metrics and any underlying assumptions, (ii) expectations regarding market size, future acquisitions, partnerships or other relationships with third parties, (iii) expectations on Nuvini’s proprietary technology and related intellectual property rights, and (iv) future capital requirements and sources and uses of cash, including the ability to obtain additional capital in the future; enhance future operating and financial results; comply with applicable laws and regulations; stay abreast of modified or new laws and regulations applying to its business, including privacy regulation; anticipate rapid technological changes; and effectively respond to general economic and business conditions.

While forward-looking statements reflect Nuvini’s good faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance. Nuvini disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, data or methods, future events or other changes after the date of this press release, except as required by applicable law. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause Nuvini’s future results, performance or transactions to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement, please see the section “Risk Factors” of the Registration Statement in Form F-4 filed by Nuvini with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on September 6, 2023 under number 333-272688. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are based only on information currently available to Nuvini.

Investor Relations Contact:

Sofia Toledo

ir@nuvini.co