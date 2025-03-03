Tea Market Booms to Reach $35.6 Billion by 2034 as Green & Herbal Teas Gain Popularity

Rockville , March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the updated research analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global tea market reached a valuation worth US$ 20.4 billion in 2024. Worldwide sales of tea are forecasted to rise at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2024 to 2034.

The size of the tea market is driven by trends in health and wellness. Recent years have seen a significant growth in interest in health and wellbeing, which is fueling the expansion of the tea market. More consumers are turning to tea as a healthy beverage option to improve their overall well-being. Teas with specific health benefits, such as reducing stress, boosting immunity, aiding in weight loss, and helping digestion, are gaining popularity among more consumers.

The most often consumed tea varieties include green tea, black tea, oolong tea, and herbal tea. Increasing interest in green tea is attributed to its popularity as a beverage or nutritional supplement promoting weight loss, easing headaches and digestive issues, and improving mental clarity.

Key Takeaway from Market Study

The tea market is analyzed to reach a value of US$ 35.6 billion by the end of 2034.

North America is approximated to capture a 23.9% share of the global market in 2024.

Global sales of black tea are evaluated to rise at a CAGR of 5.8% to reach US$ 25.1 billion by 2034-end.

Sales of tea in Japan are projected to rise at 6.2% CAGR through 2034.

South Korea is analyzed to account for a share of 22.2% of the East Asian market revenue in 2024.

The market in East Asia is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 6% from 2024 to 2034.

“The increasing number of people using social media, where influencers and celebrities are promoting several tea brands and tea-related lifestyle products, is contributing to their rising sales,” says a Fact.MR analyst.





Herbal Tea Known for Anti-inflammatory and Antioxidant Qualities

Herbal teas are becoming more popular as a result of their purported health advantages. Herbal teas have long been recognized for their anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties; some have even been linked to improved digestion and sleep. As more people are looking to natural remedies for several health problems, herbal teas have grown in popularity.

Key Market Players Driving the Global Tea Market

Key businesses driving the global tea market include ThirsTea Corp; The Chai Direct; RFI Ingredients; A. Holliday & Company Inc.; Monin, Inc.; Herbalife International of America, Inc.; Synergy Flavors, Inc.; Maya Tea Company; Amelia Bay; Island Rose Gourmet Tea; PepsiCo, Inc.; Tata Global Beverages Ltd; H&H Products Company; MB-Holding GmbH & Co. KG; Cooper Tea Company LLC.

Industry News in the Tea Buisness Analysis

Leading tea market players are prioritizing customer demands by enhancing packaging, ensuring efficient delivery of premium-quality products, and emphasizing the use of superior organic herbs known for their health benefits and immunity-boosting properties.

Tata Consumer Products finalized an agreement in January 2024 to acquire up to 100% equity in Organic India , a company specializing in organic food, beverages, and herbal supplements.

finalized an agreement in January 2024 to acquire up to 100% equity in , a company specializing in organic food, beverages, and herbal supplements. Dabur India Limited introduced Dabur Vedic Tea in 2022, a premium black tea infused with over 30 Ayurvedic ingredients such as cardamom, ginger, and tulsi.

introduced in 2022, a premium black tea infused with over 30 Ayurvedic ingredients such as cardamom, ginger, and tulsi. Twinings , a brand under Associated British Foods plc , launched Superblends in February 2022, a collection of five wellness-oriented tea blends—Sleep, Calm, Digest, Focus, and Glow—designed to support overall health.

, a brand under , launched in February 2022, a collection of five wellness-oriented tea blends—Sleep, Calm, Digest, Focus, and Glow—designed to support overall health. In September 2021, Twinings also unveiled an exclusive foodservice line, featuring 11 specialty tea blends crafted specifically for the hospitality industry.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the tea market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period (2024 to 2034).

The study divulges essential insights into the tea market based on type (black tea, green tea, oolong tea, herbal tea), by distribution channel (hyper/super market, convenience stores, retail stores, online stores), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

