Vimeo Launches Inaugural Short Film Grant in Partnership with Nikon and RED

Program provides up to $150,000 to support up-and-coming filmmakers and drive a new generation of talent

Submissions open March 10, Five winners selected by award-winning creators David Lowery, Charlotte Wells, Sean Wang, Savanah Leaf and Adam Bricker, ASC.

NEW YORK, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vimeo, the world’s most innovative video experience platform for creators and enterprises, today announced the launch of the first-ever "Vimeo Short Film Grant presented by Nikon | RED." This initiative will empower emerging filmmakers to bring their creative visions to life with the support and mentorship of industry visionaries, class-leading equipment, and distribution to Vimeo’s vast global audience.

The grant will award five filmmakers with $30,000 each in funding to produce a short film, along with one-on-one mentorship opportunities with the selection jury and the Vimeo Curation Team. Additionally, recipients will gain access to:

The latest Z CINEMA line of professional video equipment, including the V-RAPTOR [X] and KOMODO-X cinema cameras, which feature all-new Z mount options, as well as Nikon’s collection of award winning mirrorless cameras including the Z9, Z8 and Z6III – all powered by the innovative technology from Nikon and RED to ensure films are produced to the highest technical standards. 1

A Vimeo Standard subscription, and distribution support on Vimeo.com –including dedicated promotion of their work at in-person screenings in NYC and LA hosted by Vimeo.

Winning projects will be selected by a prestigious jury of filmmakers, industry professionals, and Vimeo executives based on originality, artistic merit, and feasibility of project execution. The jury will be composed of celebrated Vimeo Staff Picks alumni, including filmmakers David Lowery, Charlotte Wells, Sean Wang, Savanah Leaf and cinematographer Adam Bricker, ASC.

“For two decades, Vimeo has served and inspired millions of filmmakers and film enthusiasts around the world,” said Philip Moyer, CEO of Vimeo. “We are incredibly proud to partner with industry leaders, Nikon and RED, on this new grant program to accelerate the future of storytelling and launch a new generation of filmmakers. Together we will provide filmmakers with resources, mentorship, and a trusted platform to create exceptional short films and connect with a global audience.”

“Short films are a form of their own, but they’re also an essential entryway into the feature film industry — a way many filmmakers begin to figure out what they're doing and who they're doing it with,” says filmmaker Charlotte Wells. “For years, Vimeo has given an impressive platform to short form work, supporting emerging filmmakers (including me), and in turn, I’m grateful to be able to support their inaugural short film grant — broadening access to this undeniably expensive art form."

Filmmaker and grant program mentor Savannah Leaf added, “As a writer and director, the journey can often feel lonely and nerve-wracking. Mentorship is a powerful way to navigate those challenges, offering the support and confidence to create. From the start of my career, Vimeo has helped me build a community of peers and mentors. I’m excited to collaborate with Vimeo and emerging filmmakers to continue fostering the community that first gave me the courage to direct."

“Nikon and RED are thrilled to partner with Vimeo on this important initiative, which recognizes the visions and talent of emerging filmmakers, while enabling them to create with the best tools available and expand to a broader audience than ever before,” said Naoki Onozato, President and CEO, of Nikon Inc. “We’re excited to see the incredible films that will be created through this grant.”

Keiji Oishi, CEO of RED Digital Cinema added, “Independent filmmaking is a vibrant community that amplifies fresh voices and unique stories, igniting creativity and innovation from emerging filmmakers. RED is excited to partner with Vimeo and Nikon in supporting these promising artists at the beginning of their cinematic journey, and we can’t wait to see what they create.”

Submissions for the "Vimeo Short Film Grant presented by Nikon | RED" will open on March 10, 2025. Winners will be notified by July 7, with projects to begin by July 2025. Filmmakers are encouraged to visit www.vimeo.com/shortfilmgrant for official rules, including eligibility, conditions, prize descriptions, and complete details.

About Vimeo:

Vimeo (NASDAQ: VMEO) is the world's most innovative video experience platform. We enable anyone to create high-quality video experiences to better connect and bring ideas to life. We proudly serve our community of millions of users – from creative storytellers to globally distributed teams at the world's largest companies – whose videos receive billions of views each month. Learn more at www.vimeo.com .

About Nikon:

Nikon Inc. is a world leader in digital imaging, precision optics and technologies for photo and video capture; globally recognized for setting new standards in product design and performance for an award-winning array of equipment that enables visual storytelling and content creation. Nikon Inc. distributes consumer and professional Z series mirrorless cameras, digital SLR cameras, a vast array of NIKKOR and NIKKOR Z lenses, Speedlights and system accessories, Nikon COOLPIX® compact digital cameras and Nikon software products. For more information, dial (800) NIKON-US or visit www.nikonusa.com , which links all levels of photographers and visual storytellers to the Web's most comprehensive learning and sharing communities. Connect with Nikon on Facebook , X , YouTube , Instagram , Threads , and TikTok .

About RED:

RED Digital Cinema is a leading manufacturer of professional digital cameras and accessories. In 2006, RED began a revolution with the 4K RED ONE digital cinema camera. By 2008, RED had released the DSMC (Digital Stills and Motion Camera) system that allowed the same camera to be used on award-winning features, television, commercials, music videos and magazine covers like “Vogue” and “Harper's Bazaar.” Today, RED cameras are being used on some of the most lauded movies and episodics, including award winners “Mank,” “Squid Game,” “Hacks,” “Navalny,” “The Queen’s Gambit,” and “The Deepest Breath.” RED’s latest technology includes the highly advanced V-RAPTOR [X] and V-RAPTOR XL [X] systems, the flagship DSMC3 generation systems and the first available large format global shutter cinema cameras. The RED lineup also includes KOMODO-X and KOMODO, which features a global shutter sensor in a shockingly small and versatile form factor. Also available is RED Connect, a license-enabled feature that unlocks up to 8K 120FPS live cinematic streaming from the V-RAPTOR line of cameras. Find additional information at www.RED.com .

1 Equipment will be provided on a temporary loan basis, subject to availability and the final discretion of Nikon and RED.

Frank Filiatrault

Frank.filiatrault@vimeo.com