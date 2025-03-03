Osteoporosis Drugs Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 19.96 Billion by 2033, Growing at a CAGR of 3.3%: Straits Research

New York, United States, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osteoporosis medications are crucial therapeutic interventions used to address the debilitating effects of osteoporosis, a disease characterized by brittle, easily fractured bones. Osteoporosis arises due to an imbalance in the production and absorption of bone tissue, resulting in decreased bone density and strength.

Consequently, patients with osteoporosis experience limited mobility and an increased risk of fractures. In order to combat this condition, various drugs are employed, including bisphosphonates, SERMs, parathyroid hormone therapy, calcitonin, and rank ligand inhibitors. These medications target specific aspects of bone metabolism and help improve bone density, reduce the risk of fractures, and alleviate symptoms associated with osteoporosis.

Market Dynamics

Adoption of a Sedentary Lifestyle Drives the Global Market

The impact of lifestyle changes on the bone health of the younger population has been concerning, as a lack of exercise and the adoption of sedentary lifestyles have become increasingly common. This shift in lifestyle has resulted in detrimental effects on overall health, leading to a higher mortality rate and an increased risk of various diseases, including diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular conditions. Further, a sedentary lifestyle has been linked to an elevated risk of colon cancer, high blood pressure, lipid disorders, anxiety, and depression. Recognizing that sedentary behavior impacts bone health and contributes to other health issues is important. Addressing these lifestyle factors and promoting physical activity is essential for maintaining optimal bone health and reducing the risk of osteoporosis and associated complications.

High Growth Prospects in Emerging Markets Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The emerging markets present significant growth prospects and tremendous opportunities for the osteoporosis drugs market. Several factors contribute to the favorable growth prospects in these markets. Firstly, these regions are experiencing rapid economic growth and urbanization, resulting in improved healthcare infrastructure and increased healthcare expenditure. As a result, there is greater access to medical facilities and a growing awareness of osteoporosis and its management.

Secondly, the aging population is expanding in these emerging markets. With increasing life expectancy, the prevalence of osteoporosis is rising, creating a higher demand for effective treatment options. This demographic trend drives the growth of the osteoporosis drugs market in these regions. Further, there is a growing focus on healthcare and medical research and development advancements in emerging markets. This leads to introducing new and innovative osteoporosis drugs, further stimulating market growth.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant global osteoporosis drugs market shareholder and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.15% over the forecast period. Several factors contribute to the region's significant market share and projected growth. Firstly, the region has a well-established healthcare infrastructure and high healthcare expenditure. This enables easy access to healthcare services, including the diagnosis and treatment of osteoporosis. The availability of advanced medical facilities and technologies further increases the market. Secondly, the prevalence of osteoporosis is relatively high in North America, primarily due to factors such as an aging population and sedentary lifestyles. The increasing elderly population, particularly in the United States and Canada, drives the demand for osteoporosis drugs. Moreover, there is a strong emphasis on early diagnosis, awareness, and management of osteoporosis in North America. Public health initiatives, educational campaigns, and screening programs contribute to the growing awareness and diagnosis of the condition, leading to increased demand for osteoporosis drugs.

Europe is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 3.4% over the forecast period. Several factors contribute to this anticipated growth in the region. Firstly, Europe has a significant aging population, which is more prone to developing osteoporosis. As the population ages, the prevalence of osteoporosis is expected to increase, driving the demand for osteoporosis drugs in the region. Secondly, there is a growing awareness of osteoporosis and its management among healthcare professionals and the general population in Europe. This increased awareness leads to early diagnosis and treatment, contributing to the demand for osteoporosis drugs. Furthermore, the European healthcare system is well-established and provides accessibility to healthcare services, including osteoporosis diagnosis and treatment. The presence of advanced medical facilities and a strong focus on preventive healthcare measures further support the market growth.

Key Highlights

The global osteoporosis drugs market size was valued at USD 14.90 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 15.39 billion in 2025 to USD 19.96 billion by 2033 , growing at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

and is projected to reach to , growing at a during the forecast period (2025-2033). Based on drug class, the global osteoporosis drugs market is bifurcated into bisphosphonates, selective estrogen inhibitors modulators (SERM), parathyroid hormone therapy, calcitonin, rank ligand inhibitors, and others. The bisphosphonates segment dominates the global market and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 1.1% over the forecast period.

Based on the route of administration, the global osteoporosis drugs market is bifurcated into oral and injectable. The oral segment owns the highest market share and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.

North America is the most significant global osteoporosis drugs market shareholder and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.15% over the forecast period.

Competitive Players

Amgen Inc. Eli Lilly and Company Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Radius Health Inc. Merck & Co., Inc. Novartis AG Pfizer Inc. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Recent Developments

In February 2023, Novartis announced that its osteoporosis drug, Evenity, had been approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for treating postmenopausal women with osteoporosis at high risk of fracture.

In January 2023, Amgen announced that the FDA approved its osteoporosis drug, Prolia, for treating men with osteoporosis at high risk of fracture.

Segmentation

By Drug Class

Bisphosphonates

Selective Estrogen Inhibitors Modulator (SERM)

Parathyroid Hormone Therapy

Calcitonin

Rank Ligand Inhibitors

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East And Africa

Latin America

