XMS Capital Partners Expands Healthcare Investment Banking Expertise with Addition of Veteran Banker Rick Kimball

CHICAGO, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XMS Capital Partners LLC (“XMS”), a global, independent financial services firm focused on M&A, corporate advisory, and asset management services, is pleased to announce the addition of Richard (Rick) Kimball as a Managing Director. His appointment underscores XMS’s commitment to expanding its healthcare investment banking capabilities and delivering exceptional advisory services to clients.

“We are thrilled that Rick has decided to return to investment banking at XMS,” said Ted Brombach, Co-Managing Partner at XMS. “His extensive track record at Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, coupled with his leadership experience as an operating executive, will be instrumental in extending our reach in the healthcare sector. Rick’s strategic insights will enhance the value we bring to clients globally, and we look forward to the impact he will have as we continue to grow.”

“I’m excited to be joining the exceptional team of investment bankers at XMS,” said Rick Kimball. “I have known many of the XMS partners for over 25 years, and we share a client-first approach that has been a cornerstone of success throughout my career. I look forward to contributing my experience in healthcare and capital markets to help drive XMS’s continued success.”

About Rick Kimball

Rick Kimball brings over 35 years of experience in investment banking, venture capital, and capital markets. He was a partner at Goldman Sachs, where he served as Co-Head of Global Healthcare Investment Banking and Co-Head of the Healthcare, Consumer, and Retail Financing Group. Before that, he spent 17 years at Morgan Stanley, leading Healthcare Equity Capital Markets and Healthcare Services Investment Banking. He also co-founded Millennium Technology Partners, a venture capital firm focused on early-stage Internet infrastructure investments.

Beyond investment banking, Rick held leadership roles in healthcare technology. He was the Chief Strategy and Growth Officer at Accretive Health (now R1), overseeing strategy, sales and marketing, and product management. He later served as President of Rymedi, a blockchain-based healthcare technology company. Most recently, he has been a CEO coach, advising executives on strategy, execution, and accountability.

Rick has also served as a trustee of the Brookings Institution in Washington, D.C., and the Ralph Lauren Center for Cancer Care and Prevention in Harlem.

About XMS Capital Partners

Founded in 2006, XMS Capital Partners LLC is a global, independent financial services firm providing M&A, corporate advisory, and asset management services. The firm has offices in Chicago, London, Boston, and Dallas.

For more information, please visit www.xmscapital.com .

