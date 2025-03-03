TeleVox Helps Health Systems and Practices Get SMART About Patient Relationship Management at HIMSS® 2025

LAS VEGAS, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TeleVox, the industry-leading provider of omnichannel patient relationship management (PRM) platforms, will demonstrate SMART Agent – the latest in AI-powered technology that transforms patient experiences – at HIMSS 2025 (booths 4618 and C3718-04), held March 3-6 in Las Vegas.

SMART Agent is TeleVox’s AI-powered virtual assistant that transforms the patient experience by tapping into a dynamic knowledge base to answer patient questions via phone, text, or online chat. Designed to automate, inform and connect, SMART Agent enables patients with self-service options and automates routine tasks to lighten staff workload and put an emphasis back on patient care.

SMART Agent leverages solutions from both TeleVox and Mosaicx, complementary brands under West Technology Group. The companies’ combined services create a compelling product suite for customers, featuring advanced Intelligent Virtual Assistant voice technology and generative AI-powered SMS and chat capabilities. The companies will leverage their combined expertise, product solutions, and expanded verticals to strengthen their market positioning and enable future growth.

In addition to its booth 4618 in the Venetian Expo Center, TeleVox will also have representatives at C3718-04 in the Patient Engagement 365 Pavilion located inside Caesar’s Forum. In this pavilion, TeleVox will present “Revolutionizing Contact Center Efficiencies and Patient Experiences with AI-Powered Technology” on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, at 11:30 AM PST.

“For the benefit of your patients and your staff, it’s time for healthcare organizations to get smarter about their use of AI for patient relationship management,” Vijay Verma, Vice President of Product said. “At HIMSS, we look forward to showcasing how TeleVox’s SMART Agent streamlines operations, improves staff efficiency, and enhances overall patient satisfaction.”

TeleVox will also co-sponsor the HIMSS25 Blood Drive, where attendees can not only help patients in need through a donation, but also find out their blood type, receive a mini-physical, and earn a free gift while supporting the local community.

About TeleVox

TeleVox is a leading provider of omnichannel digital patient relationship management technology. Our solutions are used by more than 7,000 healthcare organizations—from hospitals and health systems to community health centers—to engage, educate, and empower patients throughout their care journey. Our patient relationship management platform integrates with the electronic health record (EHR) to support automated, personalized, two-way interactions with patients. And our pharmaceutical team partners with life science companies to develop strategic disease state awareness, education, and vaccination reminders by reaching more patients through customized communication. All of these exchanges are possible via text, virtual assistant, interactive voice response (IVR), email, and postcards. For 30 years, TeleVox has helped preserve care continuity, reduce the operational burden on staff, and drive revenue while making the healthcare communication process easier for everyone. TeleVox is part of West Technology Group, LLC controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO). Learn more at www.televox.com.

