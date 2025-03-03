Extension of the term of office of a Member of the Management Board of Bigbank AS 

The supervisory board of Bigbank AS has decided on 28 February 2025 to extend the term of office of Martin Länts, Ken Kanarik and Ingo Põder as the members of the management board of Bigbank AS for another 3 years, beginning from the end of the previous term until 15 March 2028.

The management board of Bigbank AS will continue with five members: Martin Länts (Chairman of the management board), Ken Kanarik, Argo Kiltsmann Ingo Põder and Mart Veskimägi.

Bigbank AS (www.bigbank.eu), with over 30 years of operating history, is a commercial bank owned by Estonian capital. As of 31 January 2025, the bank's total assets amounted to 2.9 billion euros, with equity of 273 million euros. Operating in nine countries, the bank serves more than 168,000 active customers and employs over 500 people. The credit rating agency Moody's has assigned Bigbank a long-term bank deposit rating of Ba1, along with a baseline credit assessment (BCA) and an adjusted BCA of Ba2.