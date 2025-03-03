STMicroelectronics announces new capabilities of NB-IoT and geolocation module, now certified for Deutsche Telekom networks

The ST87M01 module now adds Wi-Fi positioning feature for robust geolocation indoors and in dense urban areas and discloses its adherence to Remote SIM Provisioning ecosystem





Certification by Deutsche Telekom expands access to customers across Europe





Geneva, Switzerland, March 3, 2025 – STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, has announced that its ST87M01 NB-IoT and geolocation module adds new, extended functionalities and is now fully certified for connection to Deutsche Telekom (DT) networks.

The ST87M01 module, NB-IoT release 15 certified, combines connectivity and geolocation capabilities in a single small package. Compliant with the 3GPP and regional standards such as the EU Radio Equipment Directive (RED), the module contains optional GSMA-compliant embedded SIM with secure element and GNSS receiver. With the latest updates, the ST87M01 now adds Wi-Fi positioning that enables robust geolocation indoors and in dense urban areas where GNSS positioning may be compromised.

The ST87M01 module combined with the ST’s ST4SIM-300 embedded SIM is also suitable for Remote SIM Provisioning, adherent to GSMA SGP.32 standard, which lets users switch between different mobile network operators without a physical SIM card change.

Completing the DT test program is the latest in a series of successful demonstrations with many mobile network operators and confirms the compliance with stringent performance and efficiency criteria for the ST87M01.

“Certification by Deutsche Telekom is an important differentiator for our NB-IoT and geolocation module, which accredits us to customers throughout the entire European region,” said Domenico Arrigo, General Manager, Application Specific Product Division, STMicroelectronics. “This achievement attests to the highest standards of performance and behavior on the network and efficient use of connectivity.”

“We have tested the STMicroelectronics ST87M01 module according to stringent proprietary and industry standards, developed to ensure safe, reliable, and efficient connections. The results confirm that this NB-IoT module is suitable and fully certified for high-volume IoT projects on Deutsche Telekom networks,” said Uday Patil, Head of IoT Devices & Services, Deutsche Telekom.

The ST87M01 module is also approved by the Global Certification Forum (GCF), which promotes interoperability of mobile and IoT products.

For more information, please go to www.st.com/st87m01.

ST87M01 demonstrations at Mobile World Congress and embedded world 2025

ST will showcase the ST87M01 module and its new features at the upcoming Mobile World Congress in Barcelona (Hall 7, A61) and embedded world event in Nuremberg (Hall 4A, 148) in March 2025.

Demonstrating powerful IoT use cases, ST will highlight Remote SIM Provisioning (RSP) compliant with the GSMA’s SGP.32 specification that caters specifically for mass deployment of IoT devices. The demonstration will show how device owners can provision and activate new mobile network operator (MNO) profiles, seamlessly and securely, using an intuitive dashboard application. The ability to switch easily between different cellular networks delivers tremendous convenience for different IoT applications, giving users flexibility to choose their mobile network operator and switch remotely without physically replacing the SIM card in the final product.

In addition, demonstrating the latest Wi-Fi positioning capability will show how the ST87M01 can determine its own location accurately based on proximity to registered Wi-Fi access points. Wi-Fi positioning compares unique identifiers with the access point database to determine geographic location, with accuracy comparable to GNSS. This capability allows continuous and accurate geolocation in places where GNSS signals may be unavailable, such as factories or offices, shopping malls, covered parking, or multi-level roadways.

About STMicroelectronics

At ST, we are 50,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. An integrated device manufacturer, we work with more than 200,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of cloud-connected autonomous things. We are on track to be carbon neutral in all direct and indirect emissions (scopes 1 and 2), product transportation, business travel, and employee commuting emissions (our scope 3 focus), and to achieve our 100% renewable electricity sourcing goal by the end of 2027.

Further information can be found at www.st.com.

