Crowell Global Advisors and Optima Strategies Partner to Expand Advisory Services in Southeast Asia

WASHINGTON, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Crowell Global Advisors (CGA) and Optima Strategies announced a strategic alliance to enhance advisory services for businesses operating in Southeast Asia’s rapidly evolving economic and regulatory environment. As companies navigate rising geopolitical tensions, shifting trade policies, and the impact of artificial intelligence and continued digitalization, the need for both global foresight and deep regional expertise has never been greater. The alliance between CGA and Optima Strategies offers clients this expertise to help them stay ahead of these challenges and turn uncertainty into opportunity.

This collaboration will leverage CGA’s deep expertise in international trade, global public health, and digital innovation alongside Optima Strategies’ on-the-ground intelligence, evidence-based research and data analytics, stakeholder access, and deep understanding of key Asian markets. Together, the firms will offer clients a comprehensive suite of services designed to anticipate regulatory shifts, shape policy outcomes, and advance strategic business objectives for companies.

“In today’s high-stakes global economy, success belongs to those who can anticipate change before it happens,” said Geralyn Ritter, CEO of Crowell Global Advisors. “Asia is a powerhouse of economic growth and innovation, but its regulatory and policy landscape is shifting fast. This partnership will provide even deeper insights and strategic guidance that our clients need to not only comply with evolving regulations, but to actively shape the policies that impact their industries. By combining our global policy expertise with Optima Strategies’ regional networks and highly regarded data analytics and research capabilities, our Singapore-based regional team will provide additional resources and insights to help businesses anticipate change, understand key market drivers, and seize opportunities in some of the world’s most dynamic markets.”

“Optima Strategies has always prioritized delivering insight, intelligence and strategic counsel tailored to each client,” said Jesvin Kaur, Managing Director of Optima Strategies. “By aligning with CGA’s global reach and deep policy expertise, we’re creating unique value for global businesses and providing them with the insights and strategies their clients need to thrive in Asia’s fast-changing environment. With CGA’s track record of fostering public-private partnerships, our clients will benefit from a more holistic approach that not only provides business intelligence but also assists clients with mitigating risks and leverages policy shifts that in turn become competitive advantages.”

About Crowell Global Advisors

Crowell Global Advisors helps clients navigate global business challenges, unlock new opportunities, and deliver on their promises to customers. CGA is the global policy consulting firm affiliated with Washington, DC-based Crowell & Moring LLP. Since 1987, public and private organizations around the world have turned to CGA’s team of former C-suite executives, senior government officials, and industry leaders to solve their most complex problems and create new opportunities for their organization. With offices in Washington DC, Singapore, and Hong Kong, CGA takes a mission-driven approach to ensure that today’s commercial breakthroughs improve lives, strengthen economies, and drive meaningful, lasting impact for a more sustainable future.

About Optima Strategies

Optima Strategies is a boutique consulting firm specializing in strategy, government & public affairs, and stakeholder relations. Founded in 2014, we help clients in Asia navigate complex business challenges, including regulatory shifts, reputation management, and ESG communications, through tailored, evidence-based strategies. Our team brings deep expertise in research and advisory, public and private sector strategy, crisis management, and regulatory affairs, offering proactive foresight and strategic communications to protect and enhance brand reputation. With strong networks across Asia, we provide clients with the insights and influence needed to achieve sustainable business success.