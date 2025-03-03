Alation Announces Data Products Marketplace and Expert Services Offering to Operationalize Data Across the Enterprise

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alation Inc. , the data intelligence company, today introduced Alation Data Products Marketplace and a new Data Products Expert Services offering to ensure all organizations can easily operationalize their data assets to effectively deliver business impact. The Data Products Marketplace serves as a centralized exchange where business users and data teams can quickly find, understand, and access trusted data products. Complementing this product launch, Alation’s Expert Services offering helps organizations adopt the modern data operating model necessary to quickly operationalize data products at scale.

Many data teams struggle with fragmented data management approaches that hinder agility, trust, and scalability. Data products address these challenges by standardizing how data is packaged, governed, and consumed—ensuring consistency, compliance, and reusability while enabling faster access to trusted insights. According to the Harvard Business Review, A Better Way to Put Your Data to Work , companies that treat data like a product can reduce the time it takes to implement new use cases by as much as 90%, decrease their total ownership costs by up to 30%, and reduce their risk and data governance burden.

Alation's new offerings enable businesses to efficiently operationalize data products at scale, changing data management from a fragmented and ad hoc process into a systematic and repeatable model. The Data Products Marketplace addresses the conflict between speed and trust, a common challenge for organizations striving to deliver data quickly while maintaining data governance and quality. It offers a centralized, governed platform where business users, applications, and AI systems can easily discover and utilize reliable, high-value data products, which speeds up business insights.

For a data product approach to be successful, organizations must also align people, processes, and culture. Alation’s new Data Products Expert Services helps organizations transition to a new data operating model by providing hands-on guidance and best practices for defining, managing, and delivering data products that align with business goals.

“Making reusable Data Products easily accessible through the Alation Marketplace gives us the power to operationalize our data faster - connecting our business users and applications with actionable and trusted data, enabling better decision-making,” said Paul Wingrove, Head of Data Enablement at Jupiter Asset Management.

“With AI adoption accelerating and creating even more strain on over-burdened data teams, organizations need a scalable, governed approach to data products to keep up with the demands of the business,” said Jake Magner, Senior Director, Product Management at Alation. “Our Data Products Marketplace and Expert Services provide a complete solution that enables businesses to balance speed with trust—delivering high-quality, reusable data products quickly that drive smarter AI and impactful business insights.”

Key Benefits of Alation Data Products Marketplace include:

Deliver data products efficiently: Data teams can publish and manage reusable data products, analyzing usage across business teams to identify ways to optimize and reuse data effectively.

Data teams can publish and manage reusable data products, analyzing usage across business teams to identify ways to optimize and reuse data effectively. Discover insights faster: Business users can easily find and access ready-to-use, trusted data products to make quick, confident decisions driving business impact.

Business users can easily find and access ready-to-use, trusted data products to make quick, confident decisions driving business impact. Reinforce data governance: The marketplace enforces governance policies by ensuring that data access, usage, and sharing align with predefined compliance and security standards, providing a controlled yet agile environment for data consumption.

The marketplace enforces governance policies by ensuring that data access, usage, and sharing align with predefined compliance and security standards, providing a controlled yet agile environment for data consumption. Power AI and automation: The marketplace provides the foundation for trusted data-driven AI and business applications while ensuring quality and compliance.

Key Benefits of Alation Data Products Expert Services include:

Align people, processes, and technology to maximize data product effectiveness.

to maximize data product effectiveness. Implement a producer/consumer model that fosters collaboration and accountability.

that fosters collaboration and accountability. Launch pilot initiatives to prove value and establish repeatable success.

to prove value and establish repeatable success. Scale data products strategically to drive long-term business impact.

The Alation Data Product Marketplace will be generally available in Q3 2025. The Data Products Expert Services are available immediately.

To learn about the Modern Data Operating Model, download the latest whitepaper: The Data Product Blueprint: 10 Key Attributes for Faster Business Impact . Read the blog: “ Introducing the Alation Data Products Marketplace: Trusted, High-Impact Data at Speed .”

About Alation

Alation is the data intelligence company. More than 600 global enterprises — including 40% of the Fortune 100 — rely on Alation to realize value from their data and AI initiatives. Customers such as Cisco, DocuSign, Nasdaq, Pfizer, and Samsung trust Alation’s platform for self-service analytics , cloud transformation , data governance , and AI-ready data , fostering data-driven innovation at scale. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Alation has been recognized five times by Inc. Magazine as one of the Best Workplaces. To learn more, visit www.alation.com .

