Artificial Tears Market to Hit USD 5.94 Billion by 2032 – SNS Insider

Pune, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, the global Artificial Tears Market size was valued at USD 3.09 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 5.94 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.55% over the forecast period of 2024-2032

The rising incidence of dry eye syndrome due to prolonged screen exposure, aging populations, and environmental factors is fueling market growth. Additionally, increasing awareness about ocular health and advancements in artificial tear formulations are further propelling demand.





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Johnson and Johnson Vision Care - Blink Contacts, Blink Tears

- Blink Contacts, Blink Tears Allergan plc - Refresh Tears, Refresh Optive

- Refresh Tears, Refresh Optive Alcon Plc - Systane Ultra, Systane Balance

- Systane Ultra, Systane Balance Bausch & Lomb Incorporated - Renu, Bausch & Lomb Advanced Eye Relief

- Renu, Bausch & Lomb Advanced Eye Relief Santen, Inc - Thealoz Duo, Sante FX

- Thealoz Duo, Sante FX URSAPHARM Arzneimittel GmbH - Thealoz, Artelac

- Thealoz, Artelac ROHTO Pharmaceutical CO., LTD - Rohto Dry-Aid, Rohto Z!

- Rohto Dry-Aid, Rohto Z! Similasan Corporation - Similasan Dry Eye Relief

- Similasan Dry Eye Relief Ocusoft - Retaine MGD, Ocusoft Lid Scrub

- Retaine MGD, Ocusoft Lid Scrub Nicox - NCX 470

- NCX 470 Abbott - Blink Gel Tears

- Blink Gel Tears LUMECARE - LumeCare Dry Eye Drops

- LumeCare Dry Eye Drops Menicon - Menicon Tears

- Menicon Tears Thea Pharmaceuticals - Thealoz Duo

- Thealoz Duo SEED Co. Ltd. - Seed Dry Eye Relief

- Seed Dry Eye Relief Hikma Pharmaceuticals - Hikma Dry Eye Drops

Artificial Tears Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 3.09 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 5.94 billion CAGR CAGR of 7.55% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Segment Analysis

By Type:

In 2023, glycerin-based artificial tears were the leaders in the market, commanding a 35% revenue share. Their enhanced efficacy in providing lasting moisture and lubrication has placed them at the top of many patients' and healthcare providers' lists. The solutions not only offer long-term hydration but also facilitate corneal healing and reduce ocular surface damage, making them the choice for use among patients and healthcare providers. The capacity of glycerin-based products to improve eye comfort and shield against dryness-related issues has fueled market expansion. Consequently, their demand keeps increasing, solidifying their position as the dominant segment in the artificial tears market.

By Delivery Mode:

In 2023, the Eye Drops category dominated the artificial tears market with a 45% share, following convenience of use, cost-effectiveness, and ubiquitous availability. Growing demand for preservative-free forms has additionally propelled its expansion. Customers opt for safer, non-irritating choices, which are inducing manufacturers to create new forms. Improvements in multi-dose preservative-free bottles support patient compliance and convenience, thereby increasing the use of eye drops. These make them safer while extending their usable time. With increasing awareness of eye health, the need for efficient and affordable solutions is on the rise, further cementing the dominance of eye drops in the artificial tears market and influencing future trends.

By Application:

In 2023, the Dry Eye Syndrome segment dominated the market with a 53.2% share. The growing incidence of dry eye syndrome due to prolonged screen time, aging, and environmental toxins has fuelled the demand for artificial tears. Artificial tears are more and more commonly prescribed by medical practitioners as the first-line treatment for mild to moderate dry eye, which further enhances market growth. With the ongoing increase in the use of digital devices, increasingly more people feel eye discomfort that requires effective relief measures. The trend, together with increasing consciousness and improvements in ophthalmic products, will continue to keep the segment at the top in the artificial tears market.

By Distribution Channel:

Hospital pharmacies dominated the market in 2023 with a 40% revenue share, fueled by increased hospital consultations for eye diseases and increased demand for prescribed artificial tears compared to OTC products. They dominate because they provide specialized eye care solutions and carry sophisticated formulations not found elsewhere. Patients trust hospitals for professional advice and customized treatments, making this trend a reality. The presence of state-of-the-art ophthalmic products further solidifies their position in the channel of distribution. With an increase in eye-related ailments, hospital pharmacies remain the first choice for high-quality, prescription-based artificial tears and other sophisticated eye care products.

Artificial Tears Market Segmentation

By Type

Polyethylene Glycol

Propylene Glycol

Cellulose

Glycerin

Others

By Delivery Mode

Eye Drops

Ointments

Sprays

By Application

Dry Eye Syndrome

Allergies And Infections

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Regional Analysis

North America held the largest market share in the artificial tears industry in 2023, driven by high healthcare expenditure, increasing cases of dry eye syndrome, and the strong presence of leading ophthalmic product manufacturers. The U.S. has seen a rise in dry eye cases due to prolonged screen exposure and rising awareness about eye health. The presence of key players and robust R&D initiatives are further contributing to market growth in this region.

The Asia Pacific region is witnessing significant market growth due to an increasing geriatric population, rising disposable income, and growing awareness about eye health. Countries like China and India are experiencing a surge in artificial tears demand due to an increase in digital screen usage and pollution-related eye conditions. The region’s improving healthcare infrastructure and expanding e-commerce platforms for healthcare products are also facilitating growth.

Recent Developments in the Artificial Tears Market

In April 2023, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited launched CEQUA, a novel treatment for Dry Eye Disease (DED) with inflammation in India. This marks the country’s first dry eye therapy utilizing nano micellar (NCELL) technology, providing an advanced solution for patients.

In May 2023, Bausch + Lomb introduced LUMIFY Preservative-Free Redness Reliever Eye Drops in the U.S. market. This innovative formulation addresses the growing consumer demand for preservative-free solutions.

Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

Approximately 344 million people worldwide suffer from dry eye disease, with prevalence rates increasing due to excessive screen time and environmental factors.

The total volume of artificial tears sold is projected to increase by 1.8x by 2032, driven by growing consumer demand and advancements in formulation technology.

In the U.S., eye care-related expenditures accounted for over USD 18 billion, with artificial tears contributing a significant portion to OTC and prescription sales.

Studies indicate that over 70% of individuals who use screens for more than 6 hours per day experience digital eye strain, significantly boosting the demand for artificial tear solutions.





Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Prescription and Over-the-Counter (OTC) Trends (2023)

5.2 Product Trends and Innovations (2023-2032)

5.3 Consumer Behavior and Awareness Trends (2023)

5.4 Impact of Digitalization and Screen Time (2023)

5.5 Technology and Research & Development (R&D) Trends (2023-2032)

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Artificial Tears Market by Type

8. Artificial Tears Market by Delivery Mode

9. Artificial Tears Market by Application

10. Artificial Tears Market by Distribution Channel

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Use Cases and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

