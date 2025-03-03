Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Size to Hit USD 55.09 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 7.68% | SNS Insider

Pune, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market size was valued at USD 28.33 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 55.09 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.68% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.

The rising incidence of infertility, driven by delayed childbearing, lifestyle changes, and an increase in stress levels, has largely fueled the demand for ART services globally. Increased awareness regarding fertility treatments as well as acceptance of ART procedures have motivated further market growth. Besides, advancements in technology, such as the incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) into fertility treatments, have enhanced success rates and accessibility of ART to a broader population. Increased government initiatives and conducive regulatory environments in developed and developing countries have also contributed to ART adoption. Growth in medical tourism in countries that provide low-cost fertility treatments is also driving the market ahead.





Get a Sample Report of Assisted Reproductive Technology Market@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3447

Key Assisted Reproductive Technology Companies Profiled

Cosmos Biomedical Ltd . - Sperm Processing Kits, Embryo Transfer Catheters

. - Sperm Processing Kits, Embryo Transfer Catheters Microm U.K. Ltd . - Embryo Culture Media, IVF Laboratory Equipment

. - Embryo Culture Media, IVF Laboratory Equipment CooperSurgical, Inc. - Gavi IVF System, EmbryoScope, Fertility Preservation Devices

- Gavi IVF System, EmbryoScope, Fertility Preservation Devices FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific - ART Culture Media, Oocyte Handling Products

- ART Culture Media, Oocyte Handling Products Cryolab Ltd. - Cryopreservation Systems, Cryogenic Vials

- Cryopreservation Systems, Cryogenic Vials Vitrolife AB - Embryo Culture Media, IVF Consumables

- Embryo Culture Media, IVF Consumables European Sperm Bank - Donor Sperm, Sperm Cryopreservation Kits

- Donor Sperm, Sperm Cryopreservation Kits Bloom IVF Centre - IVF Services, Embryo Culture Media

- IVF Services, Embryo Culture Media Merck KGaA - Oocyte Cryopreservation Products, IVF Media

- Oocyte Cryopreservation Products, IVF Media Ferring B.V. - Ovarian Stimulation Products, ART Drugs

- Ovarian Stimulation Products, ART Drugs Hamilton Thorne, Inc . - CASA (Computer Assisted Semen Analysis) Systems, Micromanipulation Systems

. - CASA (Computer Assisted Semen Analysis) Systems, Micromanipulation Systems Nikon Corporation - Inverted Microscopes for IVF, Imaging Systems

- Inverted Microscopes for IVF, Imaging Systems Nidacon International AB - Sperm Processing and Freezing Products, IVF Consumables

- Sperm Processing and Freezing Products, IVF Consumables Laboratoire CCD - Sperm Preparation Media, IVF Kits

- Sperm Preparation Media, IVF Kits Esco Micro Pte. Ltd. - IVF Incubators, Sperm Sorting Systems

Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 28.33 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 55.09 billion CAGR CAGR of 7.68% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers Continuous innovations, increased adoption of fertility treatments, and rising demand for personalized reproductive healthcare solutions

Segmentation Analysis

By Type

In 2023, In-vitro fertilization (IVF) led the ART market, contributing 92.1% to the overall revenue. The large-scale acceptance of IVF as the gold standard for fertility treatment has been the key driver for its leadership. IVF is a choice preferred by people who have complicated fertility problems, such as male infertility, fallopian tube conditions, and infertility of unknown origin. The continuous progress in IVF methods, like intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI), preimplantation genetic testing (PGT), and time-lapse embryo observation, has significantly enhanced success rates, and consequently, more couples are going for this therapy. Artificial Insemination (AI) is, however, the most rapidly developing segment in the field of ART. The relatively less invasive character, lesser expenditure, and increased accessibility of AI make it an appealing substitute for those in quest of starting fertility treatment. The growing trend of people towards non-surgical fertility treatments and development in AI methods, including intrauterine insemination (IUI), is also driving its growth further.

By End-Use

Fertility clinics and other specialized reproductive facilities controlled the ART market in 2023, accounting for more than 80.2% of the overall revenue. The increasing dependence on specialized fertility centers is attributed to their specialized expertise, sophisticated laboratory facilities, and capacity to provide a full range of fertility treatments under one roof. These clinics offer customized fertility treatment plans, enhancing the success rate for patients. The growing establishment of fertility clinics in different parts of the world, especially in developing countries, has also led to their larger market share. Hospitals and other healthcare facilities are the fastest-growing segment of the ART market. Most hospitals are incorporating ART services to offer complete reproductive health care solutions. This is led mainly by the patient demand for hospitals with numerous medical specialties to cater to holistic care and possible complications. The accelerating use of ART services in hospitals indicates the enhancing demand for viable fertility treatments offered in mainstream medical facilities.

Need any customization research on Assisted Reproductive Technology Market, Enquire Now@ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/3447

Market Segments:

By Type

In-vitro fertilization (IVF) Fresh Donor Frozen Donor Fresh Non-Donor Frozen Non-Donor

Artificial Insemination Intrauterine Insemination Intracervical Insemination Intravaginal Insemination Intratubal Insemination



By End-use

Fertility Clinics & other settings

Hospitals And Others

Regional Analysis

Europe became the most prominent region in the global ART market in 2023, holding the largest share. The reason behind the prominence of this region is its well-established healthcare infrastructure, positive government policies, and increased awareness about fertility treatments. A few European countries, such as the United Kingdom, Spain, and Denmark, host robust reimbursement policies and public financing support for ART treatments, rendering procedures more accessible to the populace. In addition, Europe has a large number of fertility clinics with advanced technology, drawing in patients from other areas looking for cost-efficient yet quality ART services. The fact that there are top research institutions and ongoing developments in fertility treatments also further positions Europe in the ART market. The growing trend of medical tourism, with patients visiting European nations for fertility treatments owing to liberalized policies and high success rates, also aids in market growth. The region is likely to continue being at the forefront, backed by continued innovations in reproductive technology.

Recent Developments

February 2025 – GenPrime, a prominent fertility clinic network in Asia and North America, announced a strategic partnership with Genea Fertility, a leading Australian fertility provider. This collaboration aims to enhance fertility treatment services and improve patient care in Thailand and Southeast Asia.

– GenPrime, a prominent fertility clinic network in Asia and North America, announced a strategic partnership with Genea Fertility, a leading Australian fertility provider. This collaboration aims to enhance fertility treatment services and improve patient care in Thailand and Southeast Asia. November 2024 – SpOvum introduced an AI-powered platform designed to offer personalized support for ART patients. The platform uses AI algorithms to provide fact-based responses tailored to individual patient concerns.

– SpOvum introduced an AI-powered platform designed to offer personalized support for ART patients. The platform uses AI algorithms to provide fact-based responses tailored to individual patient concerns. January 2024 – Ivy Fertility partnered with SMP Pharmacy Solutions, a fertility specialty pharmacy, to enhance patient experiences across its 13 fertility centers. The initiative aims to provide integrated fertility treatment support.

Statistical Insights and Trends

Approximately 15% of couples globally face infertility issues, with increasing cases attributed to delayed parenthood, lifestyle changes, and environmental factors.

Around 2.5 million ART cycles were performed worldwide, reflecting the growing acceptance of assisted reproductive treatments.

Europe reported the highest ART success rates, with an average live birth rate of 30% per embryo transfer, surpassing the global average of 25%.

Global expenditure on ART procedures reached approximately USD 25 billion, with Europe accounting for 35% of the total, followed by North America at 30%.

ART-related medical device demand is expected to grow by 6% annually, with Asia-Pacific witnessing the highest growth due to increasing healthcare investments and infertility rates.





Buy a Single-User PDF of Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Analysis & Outlook Report 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/3447

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Incidence and Prevalence of Infertility (2023)

5.2 ART Procedure Trends (2023), by Region

5.3 Success Rates of ART (2023)

5.4 Technological Advancements in ART (2023)

5.5 Demographic and Societal Trends Impacting ART (2023)

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Assisted Reproductive Technology Market by Type

8. Assisted Reproductive Technology Market by End-use

9. Regional Analysis

10. Company Profiles

11. Use Cases and Best Practices

12. Conclusion

Access Complete Report Details of Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Analysis & Outlook 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/assisted-reproductive-technology-market-3447

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.



